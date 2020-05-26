Young People's Chorus Of NYC Presents FORWARD TOGETHER Virtual Concert
On Thursday, June 11, at 7:00 p.m. (EDT) the Young People's Chorus of New York City under the direction of Artistic Director/Founder Francisco J. Núñez will present a digital spring concert, "FORWARD TOGETHER." Driven by its commitment to meet where the children are and move forward together to create an authentic and artistic expression, YPC's annual spring concert will proceed as a special digital viewing event that features favorite works from the season, plus several world premieres.
Among the singular "moments" in this concert are the singers' recent show-stopping performances with such extraordinary guest artists as Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Jason Mraz; Aneesa Folds from Broadway's Freestyle Love Supreme; and American soprano Lisa Delan.
From their new groundbreaking virtual album, Heroes, the concert will also feature the world premieres of several newly created music videos, dedicated to the thousands of New York City's courageous essential workers. Embracing a new way of gathering and new technology, nearly 600 YPC singers spent over 100 hours rehearsing and recording these performances.
The event will also honor YPC's Class of 2020, celebrating the choristers who are graduating high school, with 100% continuing on to college in the fall.
The event is available to all digital viewing audiences, who are encouraged to support Young People Chorus of New York City with a donation.
"Forward Together" will be streamed from Facebook, YouTube, and on the YPC website.
