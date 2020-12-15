Yonder Window Theatre Company Presents The Creative Crusade

Yonder Window Theatre Company, a New York based theatre company dedicated to the exploration of cross-cultural and social relationships, has brought together artists from around the world during the pandemic for a virtual devised production.

The Yonder Window Creative Crusade is a virtual exploration and collaboration about solitude. Artists from 40 cities in 7 different countries began devising the project in April of 2020. Starting with solo submissions from over 70 actors, writers, acrobats, musicians, filmmakers, and visual artists #YWCreativeCrusade has become a beacon of inspiration for the incredible multi-generational group forming around this project.

Creative Crusade has brought new collaborators to Yonder Window like New York based writer Cris Eli Blak and Australian based motivational speaker Danyal Diallo who worked together virtually to create 'A Conversation Between Doubt and Solitude,' a piece inspired by their own solo submissions to the #YWCreativeCrusade, released to the public on social media, October 16th.

Other collaborations and contributions have come in from Mexico, Canada, Italy, France, Australia, England, and all over the US. Yonder Window has publicly shared their entire devising process, including behind the scenes meetings and collaboration sessions with the 8 mini-casts formed from the solo submissions. You can watch 7 of the 8 final pieces now on Yonder Window's social media pages. The 8th and final piece, a powerful statement from 5 youth artists across the US, will premiere in early 2021.

The year-long project will culminate in a full-length hybrid musical entitled The Story of Solitude, written by award-winning playwright Grant MacDermott.

To watch the #YWCreativeCrusade follow @yonderwindow on Instagram or @YonderWindowTheatreCompany on Facebook.