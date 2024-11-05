YELLOWSTONE Exhibit Coming to New York City's Moynihan Train Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Yellowstone is coming to New York City! In promotion of Season 5B of Yellowstone, a new exhibition will be on display at Moynihan Train Hall on Thursday, November 7th & Friday, November 8th during daily hours of operation 8AM - 7PM.

The Yellowstone activations at Moynihan Train Hall are part of photo opps Paramount Network is traveling the country with, in celebration of Season 5B. Fans were able to interact with the branded experience throughout a three-week residency at the State Fair of Texas. Following its stop in NYC, the exhibits will travel to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas as part of a weekend-long partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, in promotion of Yellowstone’s epic return on Sunday, November 10 at 8PM ET/PT.

Free to the public, Yellowstone fans of all ages are encouraged to swing by and enjoy:

Two large-scale Yellowstone photo opps located at each of the 8th Avenue entrances

Free limited edition Yellowstone branded bandanas, while supplies last

Enter to win exclusive Yellowstone merchandise; Prize packs valued at $500; Fans who are not able to attend can still enter for a chance to win at YellowstoneTVSweeps.com [goes live on 11/7]

Acoustic renditions of the iconic Yellowstone theme song from New York based musicians

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park. YELLOWSTONE Season 5B premieres on Sunday, November 10 8PM ET/PT on Paramount Network. Watch the trailer below: