World Premiere of Rachna Nivas' RECLAIMING THE DIVINE FEMININE Comes to New York Live Arts in March

Performances run March 1-2, 2024.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Presenting the world premiere of Reclaiming the Divine Feminine on March 1-2, 2024 at New York Live Arts, created and performed by Rachna Nivas, renowned kathak dance artist and Co-Artistic Director of Leela Dance Collective. This work takes audiences into the dark and mystical realm of tantra, hailing independent feminine power as the universe's primordial energy. With live music, special lighting and prop design, Nivas embodies Kali - Goddess of Time and Death who epitomizes the paradoxes of feminine wholeness and illuminates a woman's path to reclaiming her limitlessness. This performance promises to haunt, provoke, and enchant.

Tickets start at $32 for students and $42 for regular-priced tickets and are available online at Click Here.

According to Nivas, the tantric wisdom goddesses (mahavidyas) are some of the most radical yet invisible iconography of South Asian civilization. She says, "Tantra, which was birthed in tribal India, has been highly denigrated and stereotyped in the West to be about sex and freakish practices. It's tragic how little folks know about this powerful paradigm, even in India itself due to its unorthodox departure from patriarchal structures and what we consider 'wild' and 'horrific' imagery of a woman."

The phrase "divine feminine" has been gaining popularity recently, but Nivas hopes to expand and deepen its understanding. She says, "Tantra's 'divine feminine' is a rare concept in that she is not just a revered nurturing consort to a male deity, but rather an entirely independent and autonomous power, not depicted with a partner or even as a mother. My own life has taken me to deep self-inquiry and brought me to discover how profound and liberating these goddesses are. They have the power to transform and reclaim a woman's wild limitlessness nature."

Reclaiming the Divine Feminine is a project that germinated from Nivas' 6-month research journey for the Jerome Robbins Dance Division prestigious Dance Research Fellowship at New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. The 2022-23 theme being Dance and Ecology, Nivas presented a culminating talk and dance with live music titled Nature, Woman, and the Macrocosm: How Indian classical dance transmits a consciousness of indivisibility. It showcased the intersectionality of Indian classical dance with ecofeminism, interconnectedness, and non-duality. Curator of the Jerome Robbins Dance Division, Linda Murray, says, "Rachna is one of the most accomplished Kathak practitioners working in the U.S. today. A radical artist whose practice is both deeply respectful of tradition but also interrogative, she keeps alive one of the most important lineages of Indian classical dance and is a crucial figure for understanding the integration of Indian culture into the American dance mosaic."

In addition to the NYPL, Reclaiming the Divine Feminine is supported by New York Live Arts under their Independent Works program and CUNY Dance Initiative.

Live Musical Artists: Jayanta Banerjee, sitar; Satyaprakash Mishra, tabla; Varshini Narayanan, Bansuri flute; Dara Hankins, cello; Neha Tummala, vocals




