World Premiere of DOUBLE HELIX, MASTER CLASS Starring Kate Burton & More to Headline Bay Street Theater 2023 Season

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced that its 2023 Mainstage Season will bring together top theatrical talent in a spectacular four-show summer lineup. With a stellar mix of old and new, the season kicks off with the world premiere of Double Helix (May 30-June 18), a new musical by Madeline Myers directed by Scott Schwartz and choreographed by Addy Chan; followed by a thrilling new adaptation of Dial M For Murder (June 27-July 23) directed by Walter Bobbie; Sammy & Me, a play with music by Wendy Dann and Eric Jordan Young (August 14-August 19); and then in an extraordinary finale, Kate Burton and Susan Stroman team up for Terrence McNally's Master Class (August 1- August 27).



"Wow, what a season this will be!" says Bay Street Theater's Artistic Director, Scott Schwartz. "I am so excited that Bay Street will be bringing a broad range of stories and theatrical experiences to our audience in 2023. From a new musical written by a thrilling new voice to a personal and timely one-man show, to cherished plays directed by Tony Award-winning leaders in the American Theater-all four productions will showcase the best that theater can be. To welcome back Kate Burton, not only one of the greatest actors of our time, but also someone who has been a part of Bay Street from the very beginning, is a particular joy for us."

Double Helix (World Premiere)



A new musical by Madeline Myers

Directed by Scott Schwartz

Choreographed by Addy Chan

Musical Direction by Patrick Sulken

May 30-June 18

In the early 1950s, the race to discover the structure of DNA grips the scientific community. One brilliant young researcher, Rosalind Franklin, contends with adversity, anti-semitism, and love to uncover one of life's great mysteries. But will she sacrifice what makes her human, to discover what makes us human?

Dial M For Murder

A play by Frederick Knott

Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher

Directed by Walter Bobbie

June 27-July 23

An edge-of-your-seat, new adaptation of the celebrated suspense thriller made famous by Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 masterpiece film. Tony suspects his wife, Margot-a wealthy socialite-is having an affair. As he plots to have her killed in this stylish game of cat and mouse, the tension grows, and the twists and turns will keep you guessing until the very end.

Sammy & Me

By Wendy Dann and Eric Jordan Young

Directed by Wendy Dann

Starring Eric Jordan Young

August 14-August 19

Sammy Davis, Jr: singer, dancer, child star, fixture of the Rat Pack...but at what cost? Virtuosic Broadway performer Eric Jordan Young investigates his own obsession with Sammy - and his questions take audiences on a whirlwind journey through Sammy's life and his music. But when you ask, 'who was the man behind the perfect cool smile?' the answers that unravel are as powerful as the new questions they raise.

Master Class

A play by Terrence McNally

Directed by Susan Stroman

Starring Kate Burton

Winner of the 1996 Tony Award for Best Play

August 1-August 27

In the waning years of her life and with her career far behind her, opera diva Maria Callas retreats into memories of acclaim and adversity while contending with her students during a funny and brutal Master Class in singing.



Subscriptions for the 2023 Season are now on sale and remain the only way to get the best seats for the best price.





Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional but recommended. For a full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, that endeavors to innovate, educate, motivate and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a beacon, social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, a center for innovation and new work development, and a home for a community of artists.