World Premiere Of SONGS IN FLIGHT By Shawn Okpebholo & More to be Featured in SparksLIVE Winter 2023 Events
Sparks & Wiry Cries will additionally present its 7th annual songSLAM on Saturday, January 13, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music.
Sparks & Wiry Cries, led by Co-Founders and Directors Martha Guth and Erika Switzer, will present a week of sparksLIVE events, from January 10 to 13, 2023 in New York, including the world premiere of Songs in Flight, co-presented by The Metropolitan Museum of Art, plus additional events at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music and Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture.
Shawn Okpebholo's new 55-minute song cycle Songs in Flight will premiere on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium, as part of the MetLiveArts performance series. Conceived by Sparks & Wiry Cries and co-commissioned by Sparks and Philadelphia Chamber Music Society (PCMS), the new song cycle features singer and multi-instrumentalist Rhiannon Giddens, soprano Karen Slack, countertenor Reginald Mobley, baritone Will Liverman, and pianist Howard Watkins. The work sets texts curated by Dr. Tsitsi Ella Jaji (Duke University), whose own work, along with the work of poet Crystal Simone Smith (Duke University), and Pulitzer Prize winner Tyehimba Jess contextualizes and responds to selected primary source materials from Freedom on the Move (FOTM). The FOTM database, started in 2019 at Cornell University, consists of more than 30,000 "runaway ads" placed during the period of slavery and acts as written records of fugitive enslaved people. Songs in Flight is presented by Sparks in collaboration with the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture and The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Following the concert at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Songs in Flight will be presented at Philadelphia Chamber Music Society on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. a preview event entitled, Freedom on the Move: Songs in Flight, is held at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture's Langston Hughes Auditorium. The free event includes excerpts from the new song cycle, followed by a panel discussion with the entire creative team behind the work.
Sparks & Wiry Cries will additionally present its 7th annual songSLAM on Saturday, January 13, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music, hosted by composer Tom Cipullo. Fashioned after poetry slams and storytelling events, 15 teams of composers and performers compete for $2,000 in audience-awarded cash prizes with new art song premieres.
Now a hybrid event, each team will have their song professionally recorded at the Blue Building in NYC and also perform the song live at Cary Hall at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music, where the audience will vote to determine the winners. Virtual voting at sparksandwirycries.org will open January 13th at 7pm EST and will remain open through January 22nd.
As part of the evening, last year's songSLAM commission-prize winner, Shawn Chang, will premiere his new work, Us Now, featuring the composer as pianist together with tenor Daniel McGrew.
sparksLIVE 2023 Event Information
Freedom on the Move: Songs in Flight, Preview
Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture's Langston Hughes Auditorium
515 Malcolm X Boulevard (135th St and Malcolm X Blvd)
New York, NY 10037
Free admission, reservation required
Songs in Flight (World Premiere)
Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium
The Metropolitan Museum of Art
1000 Fifth Avenue
New York, NY 10028
Link: https://engage.metmuseum.org/events/metlivearts/fy22-23/songs-in-flight/
Rhiannon Giddens, singer and multi-instrumentalist
Karen Slack, soprano
Reginald Mobley, countertenor
Will Liverman, baritone
Howard Watkins, piano
Program:
SHAWN OKPEBHOLO: Songs in Flight
Tickets start at $30 (plus $5 service fee) and are available at https://engage.metmuseum.org/events/metlivearts/fy22-23/songs-in-flight/
More information about Songs in Flight can be found here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2213545®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sparksandwirycries.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/songs-in-flight
7th Annual NYC songSLAM
Saturday, January 13, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
DiMenna Center for Classical Music
450 W 37th Street
New York, NY 10018
Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2213545®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sparksandwirycries.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/songslam
Tickets for $20 (plus fee) are available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nyc-songslam-competition-and-world-premiere-by-shawn-chang-tickets-472220503237
2023 NYC songSLAM Teams:
- Maria Thompson Corley, composer & pianist with AddieRose Forstman, soprano & poet: Welcome to Guntown
- Samuel Beebe, composer, with Natasha Nelson, mezzo-soprano, Katherine Miller, pianist and Sara Constantino, poet: Let it hurt you then let it heal you
- Youngmo Na, composer & pianist, with Hannah Cho, soprano: Cultivo una rosa blanca, text by José Martí
- Timothy Morrow, composer & pianist with Josh Lisner, tenor: Hymn to the Night, text by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
- Dina Pruzhansky, composer with Susannah Stewart, soprano and Maeve Berry, pianist: My Soul is Awakened, text by Anne Brontë
- Laura Brenneman, composer & pianist with Kyra Miller, mezzo-soprano: Forsworn, texts by William Shakespeare & Emilia Bassano Lanier
- Zoe Yucong Wang composer, with Sophie Thompson, soprano and Brian Wong, pianist: Recorders ages hence, text by Walt Whitman
- JL Marlor, composer with Micah Gleason, mezzo-soprano and Gracie Francis, pianist: Baffled for just a day or two, text by Emily Dickinson
- Laura Nevitt, composer with Regina Stroncek, soprano and Taylor Burkhardt, pianist: Moonrise, text by Hilda Doolittle
- Clint Borzoni, composer and pianist with Michelle Trovato, soprano: There is no magic anymore, text by Sara Teasdale
- Erik Franklin, composer with Claire Galloway, soprano and Edward Rothmel, pianist: Climbing, text by Amy Lowell
- Marie Herrington, composer with Emily Tate Daniel, soprano and Timothy Krippner, pianist: To the River, text by Edgar Allen
- Robert Gross, composer with Shana Oshiro, soprano and Adam Mahonske, pianist: What does Freedom Look Like? text by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein
- Lauren Spavelko, composer with Jennifer Sgroe, soprano and Eric Sedgwick, pianist: Courage, text by Elizabeth Gilbert (Text adapted from "Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear")
- Luis McDougal, composer with Gabriel Garcia, baritone and Nacho Ojeda, pianist: The Bells, text by Edgar Allen Poe
Plus world premiere of Us Now by pianist Shawn Chang, in live performance with tenor Daniel McGrew and in virtual release with mezzo-soprano Erin Wagner
Singing Freedom - Part I
Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.
Philadelphia Chamber Music Society
Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center
300 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Link: www.pcmsconcerts.org/concerts/singing-freedom-1/
Rhiannon Giddens, singer and multi-instrumentalist
Karen Slack, soprano
Reginald Mobley, countertenor
Will Liverman, baritone
Howard Watkins, piano
Program:
SHAWN OKPEBHOLO: Songs in Flight
Tickets, priced at $30, are available at pcmsconcerts.org.
About Sparks & Wiry Cries
Sparks & Wiry Cries began in 2009 as a podcast and online magazine, contextualizing the world of art song through the sharing of recordings, interviews, and articles by prominent artists and scholars. In 2015, co-founders soprano Martha Guth and pianist Erika Switzer expanded their vision by creating an art song recital series based in New York City. In 2016, Sparks grew to include the songSLAM competition and a commissioning program. Today the songSLAM Festival, established in 2018, and Art Song Magazine actively engage in current conversations through insightful publishing, programming, and commissioning. Recent additions to the Sparks brand are the curation and publication of new works through E.C. Schirmer and NewMusicShelf, and the development of art song performance projects as represented by ADA Artist Management.
Photo credits: Rhiannon Giddens by Ebru Yildiz, Karen Slack by Kia Caldwell, Reginald Mobley by Liz Linder, Will Liverman by Jaclyn Simpson Photography, Howard Watkins courtesy of the artist
More Hot Stories For You
December 6, 2022
The New York Times has released a statement in response to the criticism of Jesse Green's review of the new Broadway musical, KPOP.
Carolines On Broadway Comedy Club To Close Times Square Location
December 6, 2022
Iconic New York City comedy venue, Carolines On Broadway, will close its doors come 2023.
KPOP Announces Final Performance on Broadway
December 6, 2022
Today, the producers of KPOP announced that the groundbreaking new musical will have its final Broadway performance on Sunday, December 11 at Circle in the Square Theatre.
Video: Bob The Drag Queen, Kornbread & More Pay Tribute to A STRANGE LOOP With New Medley
December 6, 2022
Watch A Strange Loop Medley, produced by Michael Korte and Bryson Camper, starring Bob The Drag Queen, Kornbread, Anania Williams, Kyle Freeman and Elyn.
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE FAR COUNTRY at Atlantic Theater Company
December 6, 2022
See photos from opening night of Atlantic Theater Company's The Far Country, an Atlantic commissioned world premiere play by Lloyd Suh, directed by Eric Ting.