World Music Institute to Present LOVE IN EXILE at Town Hall

World Music Institute presents the NYC debut of Love In Exile on Thursday September 14th, at Town Hall in Manhattan.

Love In Exile is the creation of three world-class musicians, steeped in jazz and South Asian musical traditions, who come together to forge a singular voice and musical vision. Arooj Aftab is a GRAMMY award-winning singer, composer, and producer working in various musical styles and idioms, including jazz, minimalism, and Urdu poetry. Pianist Vijay Iyer is one of the leading music-makers of his generation. His honors include a MacArthur Fellowship, a Doris Duke Performing Artist Award, a United States Artist Fellowship, a GRAMMY nomination, and the Alpert Award in the Arts. Producer and multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily's sensitivity and technical acumen has made him a legend, recording and touring with musicians like Beth Orton, Yoko Ono, Feist, and many others. Love In Exile's self-titled debut album was one of the most critically-acclaimed releases of 2003 so far, creating lush, haunting collaborative soundscapes of meditation and yearning. NPR described the project as a "manifestation in musical telepathy". Onstage, this trio draws on the improvisatory spirit of jazz and the Urdu poetic tradition to explore one-of-a-kind performances defined by a sense of timeless beauty and sudden surprise.

Opening act Kalia Vandever is an American trombonist and composer living in Brooklyn, NY. Her approach to the trombone is distinctive and defined by her sonorous tone and lyrical improvisational voice. She leans into the challenges of the instrument and allows patience and melody guide her process.

Performance Details:

NYC Debut

Thursday September 14

The Town Hall: 123 W 43rd St., - Manhattan

7:30 PM - Doors | 8PM - Show

Seated Show