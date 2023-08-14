World Music Institute to Present LOVE IN EXILE at Town Hall

See Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, and Shahzad Ismaily Thursday September 14 at The Town Hall.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Ethan Sl Photo 1 Iglehart, Urie, Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Slater & Fitzgerald Join Cast
Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying! Photo 2 Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying!
Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away Photo 3 Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/6/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/6/23

World Music Institute to Present LOVE IN EXILE at Town Hall

World Music Institute presents the NYC debut of Love In Exile on Thursday September 14th, at Town Hall in Manhattan.

Love In Exile is the creation of three world-class musicians, steeped in jazz and South Asian musical traditions, who come together to forge a singular voice and musical vision. Arooj Aftab is a GRAMMY award-winning singer, composer, and producer working in various musical styles and idioms, including jazz, minimalism, and Urdu poetry. Pianist Vijay Iyer is one of the leading music-makers of his generation. His honors include a MacArthur Fellowship, a Doris Duke Performing Artist Award, a United States Artist Fellowship, a GRAMMY nomination, and the Alpert Award in the Arts. Producer and multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily's sensitivity and technical acumen has made him a legend, recording and touring with musicians like Beth Orton, Yoko Ono, Feist, and many others. Love In Exile's self-titled debut album was one of the most critically-acclaimed releases of 2003 so far, creating lush, haunting collaborative soundscapes of meditation and yearning. NPR described the project as a "manifestation in musical telepathy". Onstage, this trio draws on the improvisatory spirit of jazz and the Urdu poetic tradition to explore one-of-a-kind performances defined by a sense of timeless beauty and sudden surprise.

Opening act Kalia Vandever is an American trombonist and composer living in Brooklyn, NY. Her approach to the trombone is distinctive and defined by her sonorous tone and lyrical improvisational voice. She leans into the challenges of the instrument and allows patience and melody guide her process.

Performance Details: 

NYC Debut

Thursday September 14
The Town Hall: 123 W 43rd St., - Manhattan
7:30 PM - Doors | 8PM - Show
The Town Hall: 123 W 43rd St
Click Here
Seated Show




RELATED STORIES

1
Fatboy Slim to Perform Post-Show DJ Set at HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway Photo
Fatboy Slim to Perform Post-Show DJ Set at HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway

Get ready for an unforgettable night at HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway as legendary DJ Fatboy Slim takes the stage for a special post-show DJ set. Don't miss this exclusive performance on August 31st. Experience the fusion of theater and music in a whole new way.

2
2022-2023 Equity Jeff Awards Nominations Revealed Photo
2022-2023 Equity Jeff Awards Nominations Revealed

Discover the nominations for the 55th Anniversary Jeff Awards for Equity Theater! Find out who made the cut and get ready for the highly anticipated awards ceremony.

3
Winner Selected for WICKEDs Music Director Experience Photo
Winner Selected for WICKED's Music Director Experience

The MUSE/MAESTRA Music Director Experience, in collaboration with the hit musical WICKED, reveals the winner of its prestigious competition. Learn more about this exciting initiative and the talented individuals involved in shaping the world of music direction.

4
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway Photo
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway

The full cast and creative team has been announced for Harmony on Broadway! Find out who's starring in the new musical, and check out an all new behind the scenes video of the cast!

More Hot Stories For You

Daniel J. Watts, Aisha Jackson and Crystal Monee Hall Join Lineup for Final KTP's Juke Joint JubileeDaniel J. Watts, Aisha Jackson and Crystal Monee Hall Join Lineup for Final KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
Photos: Nancy Pelosi Visits MJ THE MUSICAL on BroadwayPhotos: Nancy Pelosi Visits MJ THE MUSICAL on Broadway
Texas-Based VORTEX Repertory Company Sues State Over Drag Ban BillTexas-Based VORTEX Repertory Company Sues State Over Drag Ban Bill
Newcomer Nichelle Lewis Will Lead THE WIZ as Dorothy on Broadway and National TourNewcomer Nichelle Lewis Will Lead THE WIZ as Dorothy on Broadway and National Tour

Videos

Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway Video Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You