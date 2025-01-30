World Music Institute Unveils Spring-Summer 2025 Season

The lineup will feature Simon Shaheen and Youssou NDOUR, plus more.
World Music Institute has revealed a fresh batch of new events for 2025. This Spring-Summer season's program includes such well-loved artists as Anoushka Shankar, Simon Shaheen and Youssou NDOUR, as well as newer discoveries such as Sardinian prepared guitarist Paolo Angeli, and Spanish Flamenco duo La Plazuela making their NYC debut.
This season offers co-presentations with some of the city's favorite festivals, including Flamenco Festival NY, and the New York Guitar Festival. WMI will also celebrate the 14th and final presentation of the beloved annual Dancing The Gods Indian Dance Festival, due to the retirement of the Festival's founder and curator Rajika Puri.
WMI will also continue to offer their popular WMI at Home online programming. View full schedule, with venue, artist, and ticketing info at the WMI website. or in WMI's digital brochure.
