World Music Institute Presents Underground System, Locobeach & Cheo Pardo

Brooklyn-based Underground System are rooted in the Afrobeat style of Fela Kuti and have blossomed into a highly energetic global indie dance music ensemble with an undeniably unique infectious sound Locobeach is the musical moniker of the NYC-based dynamic supergroup forging a sound blending cumbia pop and Latin disco with a psychedelic edge.

From classic cumbias, Latin dance music, and psychedelic grooves, Locobeach is a well-oiled dance machine. Cheo Pardo (aka DJ Afro) is a Latin Grammy Award-winning guitarist, songwriter, DJ, and music producer, as well as the founder, director, and former member of dance/funk band Los Amigos Invisibles. Originally from Venezuela, now based in Brooklyn, Cheo is considered one of the best lead guitarists coming out of Latin America, and has released remixes for a variety of artists including the Beastie Boys, David Byrne, and Julieta Venegas, among others.

World Music Institute takes international music to the clubs with the debut of the LET'S DANCE series, as part of WMI's new Fall-Winter 2022-23 Season. Let's Dance brings us all together on the dance floor moving our bodies to the infectious beats of DJs and live bands from around the world.

"We are thrilled to bring our audiences out of the theaters and into the dance clubs," says WMI Artistic Director Brice Rosenbloom. "With DJs and live bands playing music from countries including Ghana, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Morocco, Colombia, Botswana and more, we celebrate the diversity of locally-based International Artists, and welcome everyone to energize the dance floor. In any language, we say 'let's dance!'"

Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Nublu

Nublu - 151 Avenue C, Manhattan

Doors: 7 PM | Show: 8 PM

Tickets: $20 Advance | $25 Day of Show

Standing Room Only

