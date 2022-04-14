World Music Institute Presents Lakou Mizik At Drom

Haitian powerhouse collective Lakou Mizik returns to NYC fresh from their riveting, talked-about performance at Knoxville's Big Ears festival.

The group blends Haitian roots music (mizik rasin) and soulful energy into a sound that is mystical and familiar at the same time. In the wake of Haiti's devastating 2010 earthquake, the band brought together some of Haiti's finest traditional musicians to show the world that their country was much more than the sum of headlines that were being shot around the globe. Today with their positive messages and roots revival music, they have become one of Haiti's hottest musical exports.

Known for their dance-inducing live shows and soul-stirring music, NPR calls Lakou Mizik "a landmark in Caribbean music" and The Financial Times describes their sound as "a joyous combination of Haitian music of all genres".

Co-presented with NYU and La Maison Francaise

Drom - 85 Avenue A (between 5th & 6th Streets), Manhattan

Doors: 7 PM | Show: 8 PM

Tickets: $20 - Advance | $25 - Door

