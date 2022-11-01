World Music Institute Presents Habib Koité, November 13
Guitarist and composer Habib Koité has been called the biggest pop star of the region by Rolling Stone.
World Music Institute and City Winery will co-present the return of Malian guitar legend Habib Koité to NYC, in his first appearance on a New York stage since before 2020.
He is a modern-day troubadour descended from a noble line of griots, from whom he inherited his passion for music. His grandfather played the kamele n'goni - a traditional string instrument associated with the legendary hunters from the Wassoulou region. Koité is perhaps best known for his danssa doso, a unique blend of local rhythms with traditional hunter's music, and often plays his guitar on open strings in the style of a n'goni. His latest studio album Kharifa, released in 2019, was recorded in Bamako and is rich with the musical traditions and instruments of his country.
The MASTERS OF AFRICAN MUSIC series highlights some of the continent's most acclaimed musicians.
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Doors: 6 PM | Show: 8 PM
City Winery NYC - 25 11th Avenue at 15th Street, Manhattan
Tickets: $30 | $35 | $45
November 1, 2022
