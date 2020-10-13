Works by Sarah Ruhl, Adrienne Kennedy & More Added to Spotlight on Plays Spring Season

Seven additional plays have been added to the streaming line-up.

The spring season of the "Spotlight on Plays" series will feature four new productions by playwrights Adrienne Kennedy, Larissa Fasthorse, Sarah Ruhl and Pearl Cleage. Additional details below. All proceeds for these events will benefit the Actors Fund, to aid during this time of unprecedented need.



The "Spotlight on Plays" series begins this week with Gore Vidal'S THE BEST MAN on Wednesday, October 14 at 8PM EST/ 5PM PST.

"We are thrilled that Spotlight on Plays has secured permission to present Gore Vidal's The Best Man as a Benefit for The Actors Fund. This play is especially timely as it reflects on the character and integrity, the idealism and the pragmatism, of the two opposing prospective nominees," said Joe Benincasa, President and CEO of the Actors Fund. "On behalf of The Actors Fund, we thank the artists who make this Benefit possible. In turn, their time and talent inspire the donors who make our good work possible."

Gore Vidal'S THE BEST MAN was originally scheduled to be shown the night before the second Presidential debate. The producers of "Spotlight on Plays" encourage audiences, deprived of that debate, to watch and be entertained by Gore Vidal's play which weaves wit, suspense and political skullduggery into a marvelously entertaining and continuously absorbing theatrical mosaic as two potential Presidential candidates square off.

Gore Vidal'S THE BEST MAN premiered on Broadway in 1960 and was nominated for the Tony for Best Play. Acclaimed revivals on Broadway were Tony-nominated in 2000 and again in 2012, also directed by Michael Wilson. The 2000 production won the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award in 2000 for Outstanding Revival.

The full company includes Elizabeth Ashley (Mrs. Cantwell), Reed Birney (Dick Jensen), Matthew Broderick (Sheldon Marcus), Katie Finneran (Mabel Cantwell), Morgan Freeman (Former President Arthur "Artie" Hockstader), Julie Halston (Cleaning Woman), Stacy Keach (Senator Carlin), Robert Krulwich (Anchor), John Malkovich (Secretary William Russell), Zachary Quinto (Senator Joseph Cantwell), Phylicia Rashad (Sue-Ellen Gamadge), Robert Sella (Don Blades), Lee Wilkof (Dr. Artinian), Vanessa Williams (Alice Russell), Whitney Winfield (Catherine), Sean Close (Bobbie Brinkley UPI), Travoye Joyner (Mitch Graham, The Post), Jered McLenigan (Frank Pearson, The Mirror) and TJ Wagner (Howie Annenberg, The Inquirer). Directed by Michael Wilson.

In spring 2021, the series will continue with seven additional plays including: THE OHIO STATE MURDERS by Adrienne Kennedy; THE THANKSGIVING PLAY by Larissa Fasthorse; DEAR ELIZABETH by Sarah Ruhl and ANGRY, RAUCOUS AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS by Pearl Cleage. Further details including additional titles, directors, dates and casting will be announced shortly.

The "Spotlight on Plays" events are livestreamed at 8PM EST/5PM PST and available for a strictly limited amount of time. Tickets for all events are on sale now and sold exclusively on TodayTix. Ticket buyers can access the events through the TodayTix app or TodayTix.com at a "Pay What You Can" rate starting at $5. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Actor's Fund.

To learn more about "Spotlight on Plays" series, visit Broadways Best Shows Spotlight on Plays.

