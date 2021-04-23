Works & Process at The Guggenheim Announces Live Performance ROSE: YOU ARE WHO YOU EAT

The performing arts series, Works & Process, announces a live performance of Rose: You Are Who You Eat by John Jarboe of The Bearded Ladies Cabaret on June 20, 2021 at 8pm at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum as a part of New York state's "Safely Bringing Back the Arts" pilot program. Tickets for each evening go on sale 72 hours prior to each capacity-reduced performance, more information is available here: https://www.guggenheim.org/initiatives/works-process.

Based on a true story, Rose is a series of performance pieces (songs, videos, and poems) dedicated to Bearded Ladies Cabaret founder John Jarboe's twin, Rose, whom Jarboe "absorbed" or "consumed" in the womb. Jarboe uses the story of Rose and the metaphor of cannibalism to explore gender queerness, nature and nurture, and queer ancestry. This is a collaboration with filmmaker Christopher Ash, designer Rebecca Kanach, and a duo of musicians, as well as various queer composers including Pax Ressler, Emily Bate, and Daniel De Jesus. The development of this Works & Process commission will be continued in a bubble residency at Bethany Arts Community.

Works & Process bubble residencies and Works & Process reopening performances are made possible through the generosity of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, and Stephen Kroll Reidy. Select projects will be featured in matinee performances at Restart Stages, made possible by Jody and John Arnhold, Arnhold Dance Innovation Fund and First Republic Bank. Restart Stages at Lincoln Center is made possible by Stavros Niarchos Foundation-Lincoln Center Agora Initiative. Major support provided by First Republic Bank. NY PopsUp is committed to the safe re-opening of New York venues with the protocols that have been established by the New York State Department of Health (DOH).

For those unable to attend performances in person, Works & Process is presenting free digital premieres coproduced with Lincoln Center, made possible by The Audrey and Martin Gruss Discovery Fund and The Jerome Robbins Dance Division at The New York Public Library. With Bridge Street Theatre, Catskill Mountain Foundation, and New Victory Theater. Works & Process will coproduce artists discussions and performance highlights from inside Works & Process bubble residencies. All of these offerings can be accessed on Works & Process' YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/worksandprocess) for the public to watch from home.