Works & Process At The Guggenheim Presents SWING 2020, A Joyce Theater Production

Celebrating the tradition of innovation in America's partnered dance form, the Lindy Hop, acclaimed choreographer and Dance Magazine cover star Caleb Teicher, along with several Lindy Hop champions, brings the joy, fire, and fight of competitive and social swing dance to the Guggenheim stage. Prior to the August premiere of Swing 2020 at The Joyce Theater, Teicher, his collaborators, Evita Arce, LaTasha Barnes, and Nathan Bugh, and composer Eyal Vilner discuss their creative process, and the acclaimed cast members perform sections of the show accompanied by the Eyal Vilner Big Band.

TICKETS & VENUE $45, $40 members (unless otherwise noted) $10 TodayTix Lottery and student rush tickets one hour before performance, based on availability (student tickets for those under 30 with valid ID)

Priority ticket access and preferred seat selection starts Dec 10 for $500+ Friends of Works & Process and Guggenheim members at the Associate level and above. For more information, call 212 758 0024 or 212 423 3587, Mon-Fri, 1-5 pm, or visit worksandprocess.org.

Peter B. Lewis Theater Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum 1071 Fifth Avenue at 89th Street Subway: 4, 5, 6, or Q train to 86th Street Bus: M1, M2, M3, or M4 bus on Madison or Fifth Avenue

Lead funding for Works & Processis provided by the Ford Foundation, Florence Gould Foundation, the Christian Humann Foundation, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, Stavros Niarchos Foundation, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, and Evelyn Sharp Foundation, with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.





