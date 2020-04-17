Works & Process At The Guggenheim New Virtual Commissions Series Begins Sunday, April 19
To financially support artists and nurture their creative process during these challenging times, Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, announces Works & Process Virtual Commissions.
With the generosity of the board, Works & Process will grant $40,000 in commissioning funds to artists who have been featured at Works & Process. Artists from a wide variety of genres have been commissioned to create new works, less than 5 minutes long, while observing social distancing guidelines, that will premiere on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (@worksandprocess) every Sunday and Monday at 7:30pm starting on April 19:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJ08rQmWB63RFC3avQF-nDsneUXLrUd4X
Confirmed Commissioned Artists
Evita Arce * Ephrat Asherie * Brandon Stirling Baker * LaTasha Barnes * Hope Boykin * Brian Brooks * Rena Butler * Chris Celiz * Anthony Roth Costanzo * Dylan Crossman * Machine Dazzle * Michelle Dorrance * Tom Gold * John Heginbotham * Michael R. Jackson * John Jarboe * Gabrielle Lamb * Pontus Lidberg * Missy Mazzoli * Ryan McNamara * Andrea Miller * Nico Muhly * Calli Quan * Jamar Roberts * Anthony Rodriguez * Penny Saunders * Claudia Schreier * Dan Siegler * Conrad Tao * Omari Wiles
Confirmed Commissioned Collaborations
Joshua Bergasse and Sara Mearns * Nora Brown and Caleb Teicher * Nathan Bugh and Gaby Cook * Alejandro Cerrudo and Ana Lopez * Adrian Danchig-Waring and Joseph Gordon * Larry Keigwin and Nicole Wolcott * Ashley Laracey and Troy Schumacher * Carson Murphy and Nicholas Van Young * Michael Novak and Josh Prince * Kamala Sankaram and Preeti Vasudevan
Confirmed Schedule to Date
April 19 - Chris Celiz; April 20 - Anthony Rodriguez
April 26 - Kamala Sankaram and Preeti Vasudevan; April 27 - Conrad Tao
May 3 - Michael R. Jackson; May 4 - Nora Brown and Caleb Teicher
Details are available at www.worksandprocess.org and the commissions will broadcast on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
