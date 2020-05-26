Works & Process Artists Premieres Two New Virtual Commissions

This weekend, Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presented the premieres of Cooped by Jamar Roberts and OH, LIGHT by Brandon Stirling Baker

Cooped

Choreography by Jamar Roberts

Filmed by Jamar Roberts

Music: Composed, arranged and performed by David Watson (Bagpipes) and Tony Buck (Drums)

Artist Note by Jamar Roberts:

"This work was inspired by the release of recent statistics showing the disproportionate amount of black and brown bodies being effected by the Covid-19 crisis. In this work I set out to create an imaginatively potent fever dream that aims to capture the fear of sickness, and the anxiety of quarantine as it relates to the historical trauma of black bodies being relegated to live in and within confined spaces. Being asked to self-quarantine while politically quarantined presents a crisis within a crisis, leaving these communities the most exposed and vulnerable to the effects of the pandemic."

OH, LIGHT

Short film by Brandon Stirling Baker (@stirlingbaker)

Music by Careful

Artist Note by Brandon Stirling Baker, "At a time when theaters are dark and audiences are empty, there has never been a greater need for hope, curiosity and compassion. As a lighting designer quarantined without live performance, I have searched beyond my medium to find peace, warmth and light. This short film is a love letter to the natural sunlight and shadow that surround us in our everyday lives. Filmed throughout the last natural forest on the island of Manhattan: Inwood Hill Park."

Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions, a direct response to the pandemic, was launched to financially support artists and nurture their creative process during these challenging times. With the generosity of our board, Works & Process is granting more than $150,000 in commissioning funds to artists who have been or were supposed to be featured at Works & Process. Artists from a wide variety of genres have been commissioned to create new works, less than 5 minutes long, while observing social distancing guidelines, that will premiere on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (@worksandprocess) every Sunday and Monday at 7:30pm. More information available at worksandprocess.org.

Chris Celiz and Anthony Rodriguez kicked off the series on April 19 and 20, followed by Kamala Sankaram and Preeti Vasudevan on April 26, Conrad Tao on April 27, Michael R. Jackson on May 3, Nora Brown and Caleb Teacher on May 4, Karma Stylz and Omari Wiles on May 10, Gus Solomons jr on May 11, LaTasha Barnes on May 17, and Evita Arce and Michael Jagger on May 18:.

The current circumstances no longer permit the Works & Process on June 14, featuring BalletX summer offerings, including a glimpse into the creative process of choreographers Hope Boykin, Rena Butler, Calli Quan and Penny Saunders. To continue to support these choreographers, their creative process, and company dancers, Works & Process Aritsts (WPA) Virtual Commissions in partnership with BalletX will provide the resources for the choreographers to workshop solos and duets (for dancers sheltering together), using Zoom video conferencing with dancers from BalletX. These commissions will premiere on Works & Process social media channels on June 14 and 15 at 7:30pm.

