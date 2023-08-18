Works & Process Announces Fall 2023 Season

Championing creative process from studio to stage, Works & Process amplifies support for performing artists and their artistic process, and simultaneously provides the public with behind-the-scenes access to new works, fostering greater understanding and appreciation.

For an organization without walls like Works & Process, the fall 2023 season will be our largest fall ever. In a philosophy akin to farm to table, Works & Process LaunchPAD offers artists fully-funded creative residencies with 13 partners in 8 counties in New York and Massachusetts. This fall, Works & Process will also present programming at the Guggenheim Museum and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, in partnership with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division, and seven Works & Process commissions created in Works & Process bubble and LaunchPAD residencies will tour to six states and the District of Columbia.

As part of this season, new artistic directors from American Ballet Theatre, Dance Theatre of Harlem, and San Francisco Ballet will be given a platform to share their visions. Programs will continue to reflect Works & Process's robust and ongoing support of street and social dance. Our efforts to broaden representation in concert dance are rooted in the belief that concert dance can be more inclusive than it has been previously defined, and that the creative process should be more robustly funded and championed. Works & Process explores and embraces the continuum of concert and social dance, and enthusiastically engages with the friction of centering traditions historically placed at the margins. The fall season culminates with the family programs Peter & the Wolf and Third Bird, with Isaac Mizrahi at the helm, and the beloved Rotunda Holiday Concert featuring Charles Turner & Uptown Swing with Jasmine Rice LaBeija.

An evolution of our bubble residencies, Works & Process LaunchPAD "Process as Destination", now in year two, provides longitudinal, made-to-measure, and sequenced residencies, supporting artists with industry-leading creative residency fees of $1,050 per artist per week, transportation, health insurance enrollment access, 24/7 studio availability, and on-site housing. Recognizing that artistic process is a continuum, we developed these residencies to culminate in iterative performances and public programs that share the creative process with local communities and, when ready, in New York City.

Premiere

· Lar Lubovitch World Premiere with Adrian Danchig-Waring and Anthony Roth Costanzo

Productions

· Peter & the Wolf by Sergei Prokofiev with Isaac Mizrahi

· Third Bird by Isaac Mizrahi and Nico Muhly

· Rotunda Holiday Concert: Charles Turner & Uptown Swing with Jasmine Rice LaBeija

Highlights and Discussions

· Houston Grand Opera and Urban Bush Women: Intelligence by Jake Heggie, Gene Scheer, and Jawole Willa Jo Zollar - Sept 6

· Paul Kolnik, Photographing New York City Ballet with Wendy Whelan - Sept 7

· Gutenberg! The Musical! with Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Scott Brown, Anthony King, and Alex Timbers - Sept 10

· The Metropolitan Opera: Dead Man Walking by Jake Heggie, libretto by Terrence McNally - Sept 18

· The Santa Fe Opera: The Righteous by Gregory Spears and Tracy K. Smith - Oct 1

· Raja Feather Kelly | the feath3r theory: The Absolute Future - Oct 2

· American Ballet Theatre: The Art of Storytelling with Susan Jaffe - Oct 8

· San Francisco Ballet: New Vision with Tamara Rojo and Aszure Barton - Oct 15

· Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC): Cats creative team in conversation - Oct 19

· Dance Theatre of Harlem Diaspora with Robert Garland, Dionne Figgins, Alicia Graf Mack, Tai Jimenez, and Melanie Person - Oct 29 and 30

· Chita Rivera in conversation with Patrick Pacheco featuring American Dance Machine for the 21st Century - Nov 6

· It's Showtime NYC!: Pyramid by Cal Hunt and Johnathan "Akuma" Moore - Nov 9

· Wus Poppin NYC with Kwikstep and Rokafella - Nov 12

· Lar Lubovitch at 80: Art of the Duet with dancers from Bruce Wood Dance, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Joffrey Ballet, New York City Ballet, and San Francisco Ballet - Dec 3

Social Dancing in the Rotunda

· Shine by Sekou McMiller & Friends, in partnership with Jacob's Pillow - Nov 5

· Dance Is Life - FREE - Dec 4

Works & Process Commissions on Tour

Ephrat Asherie Dance: UNDERSCORED with NYC Club Legends

Les Ballet Afrik: New York Is Burning by Omari Wiles

LaTasha Barnes' The Jazz Continuum

Ladies of Hip-Hop: Black Dancing Bodies - SpeakMyMind

The Missing Element featuring The Beatbox House

Music From The Sole's I Didn't Come to Stay

Rose: You Are Who You Eat by John Jarboe

Fall 2023 Season

Works & Process at the Guggenheim

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128

Dance and Opera

Houston Grand Opera and Urban Bush Women

Intelligence by Jake Heggie, Gene Scheer, and Jawole Willa Jo Zollar

Wed, Sept 6, 7:30 pm

Ahead of the opera's October 20 world premiere in Houston, co-conceiver, director, and choreographer Jawole Willa Jo Zollar discusses the creative process behind Intelligence. A Houston Grand Opera commission, Intelligence takes place during the Civil War in Richmond, Virginia, where Mary Jane Bowser, born into slavery, has been sent to infiltrate the Confederate White House by Elizabeth Van Lew, matriarch of a prominent Confederate family. Learn the little-known true story of these women, whose secret pro-Union spy ring helped win the war. Seven dancers from Urban Bush Women perform highlights.

Musical

Gutenberg! The Musical! with Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Scott Brown, Anthony King, and Alex Timbers

Sun, Sept 10, 7:30 pm

Ahead of the September 15 first preview on Broadway, go behind the scenes of Gutenberg! The Musical! Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon) reunite in a new musical comedy in which two best pals try to get their unintentionally hilarious new musical on Broadway. It's art imitating life imitating art! Writers Scott Brown and Anthony King (Beetlejuice) and director Alex Timbers (Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge) join Gad and Rannells to discuss the show and their creative process, blended with performance excerpts.

Opera

The Metropolitan Opera

Dead Man Walking by Jake Heggie, libretto by Terrence McNally

Mon, Sept 18, 7:30 pm

Experience highlights from the most widely performed new opera of the last 20 years, Dead Man Walking, before the highly anticipated Met premiere on September 26. American composer Jake Heggie's masterpiece has been reimagined in a haunting new production by Ivo van Hove. Based on Sister Helen Prejean's memoir about her fight for the soul of a condemned murderer, Dead Man Walking matches the high drama of its subject with Heggie's beautiful and poignant music and a brilliant libretto by Terrence McNally. Met General Manager Peter Gelb moderates a discussion with the creative team, and members of the cast perform selections from the opera.

Opera

The Santa Fe Opera

The Righteous by Gregory Spears and Tracy K. Smith

Sun, Oct 1, 7:30 pm

Commissioned by The Santa Fe Opera for premiere in summer 2024, composer Gregory Spears and former U.S. Poet Laureate and Pulitzer Prize-winner Tracy K. Smith discuss their newest collaboration, which explores the intersection between religious faith and political power. Highlights are performed culminating an opera workshop.

Dance and Theater

Raja Feather Kelly | the feath3r theory

The Absolute Future

Premieres at NYU Skirball Center

Mon, Oct 2, 7:30 pm

Ahead of spring 2024 premiere, go behind the scenes of The Absolute Future with Raja Feather Kelly and the artists from the feath3r theory in an evening blending discussion and performance highlights. Found material from literature, psychology, science, social media, and personal stories about death, fear, and loneliness come together in this new work, creating a theatrical multiverse where these taboo topics can be exploited, examined, and entertained. In the style of a mock documentary, The Absolute Future intersects astrology, astronomy, and pop-culture phenomena with dance and theatre to better understand how to come together in a world that might be literally falling apart.

In summer 2023, the feath3r theory received a Works & Process LaunchPAD residency at Bethany Arts Community to support their creative process.

Ballet

American Ballet Theatre

The Art of Storytelling with Susan Jaffe

Sun, Oct 8, 3 and 7:30 pm

Newly appointed Artistic Director Susan Jaffe leads a program illuminating how the art of storytelling is at the heart of American Ballet Theatre. Members of ABT's artistic team participate in the discussion, and dancers perform highlights of iconic classics and one-act story ballets.

Ballet

San Francisco Ballet

New Vision with Tamara Rojo and Aszure Barton

Sun, Oct 15, 3 and 7:30 pm

In her first season as San Francisco Ballet's artistic director, Tamara Rojo will center cross-disciplinary and cross-cultural collaborations, celebrate the artists and histories of San Francisco, and spotlight women's voices on stage and off. In this Works & Process program, go behind the scenes of the newly commissioned Mere Mortals, with music by Floating Points and choreography by Aszure Barton. Aiming to provide an immersive and visceral experience for the audience's senses, the work will recontextualize the classic parable of Pandora's box for our modern world and mark the first full-length work SF Ballet has commissioned from a female choreographer. Join Rojo and Barton as they discuss the creative process and how the work will take on the possibilities and consequences of artificial intelligence. Company dancers perform excerpts ahead of the ballet's world premiere on January 26, 2024.

Ballet

Dance Theatre of Harlem Diaspora with Robert Garland

Dionne Figgins, Alicia Graf Mack, Tai Jimenez, and Melanie Person

Sun and Mon, Oct 29 and 30, 7:30 pm

In his first season as artistic director of Dance Theatre of Harlem (DTH), Robert Garland celebrates the DTH diaspora with a program that celebrates DTH's multi-faceted founder Arthur Mitchell and his lasting impact as a coach, teacher, arts leader, and mentor. Four DTH alums-Dionne Figgins, Director, Eliot Feld's Ballet Tech; Alicia Graf Mack, Director, Juilliard School Dance Division; Tai Jimenez, Director, Dance Theatre of Harlem School; and Melanie Person, Co-Director, The Ailey School, Director, Ailey/Fordham BFA-will coach DTH company dancers and participate in discussions moderated by Garland that explore how their time at DTH resonates in their work.

Jazz, Salsa, and Social Dance

Shine by Sekou McMiller & Friends

In partnership with Jacob's Pillow

Sun, Nov 5, 7:30 pm

See the culmination of choreographer Sekou McMiller's Jacob's Pillow Lab creative residency in a work-in-process showing that celebrates the Afro, Latin, jazz, and soul experience entitled Shine. Accenting partnered dances including salsa, mambo, and chachacha, "shines" are expressive sequences of footwork and body movements performed during musical breaks. Shine enhances the dance experience, inspiring friendly competition among social dancers. It is an exploration of how dancers separate to express their unique voices, fostering motivation and progress in everyday life, relationships, and communities. Together with dancers, musicians, and composers brought together by McMiller, see performance highlights fusing music and dance, celebrating rhythmic nature, and uniting interconnected cultures. McMiller participates in a discussion moderated by Melanie George, Associate Curator, Jacob's Pillow. Culminating the program will be a social dance in the Guggenheim for all to "shine"!

Leadership support for this Works & Process program is provided by Henry and Gerry Alpert.

Dance

Chita Rivera in conversation with Patrick Pacheco

Featuring American Dance Machine for the 21st Century

Mon, Nov 6, 7:30 pm

Three-time Tony Award-winner, Kennedy Center honoree, and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the legendary Broadway icon Chita Rivera joins her memoir co-author, the Emmy Award-winning television commentator and arts journalist Patrick Pacheco, for an inspiring conversation about Rivera's life and iconic career. As part of the program, dancers from American Dance Machine for the 21st Century perform roles created and made famous by Rivera.

FlexN, Litefeet, Hip-Hop Dance, and Cello Composition

It's Showtime NYC!

Pyramid by Cal Hunt and Johnathan "Akuma" Moore (In-Process)

Thu, Nov 9, 7:30 pm

New Yorkers by nature are archeologists. Be it graffiti, hieroglyphics, or freestyle dance on the streets, lived stories are shared to those willing to pause and take in the messages. Commissioned by Works & Process, see an in-process performance of Pyramid featuring It's Showtime NYC!, a company of dancers with a history of dancing on New York's streets and subways, in collaboration with composer and cellist Johnathan "Akuma" Moore. Facilitated by a Works & Process LaunchPAD creative residency at Bethany Arts Community, both the original music composition and dance work embody an artistic trade-off. They represent a collaboration between composer and company dancer as each investigate the notion, "This is how you sound to me." Moore's composition animates each dancer's daily struggles and triumphs as live building blocks of the pyramid. As the pyramid deconstructs, choreographer and It's Showtime NYC! Artistic Director Cal Hunt asks, "How do these stories get back into perspective?" As Moore incorporates innovative techniques typically employed by funk bassists and layered electronic loops into his cello composition, he frees himself to join the performance as a bonebreaker or flexN artist.

Street Dance

Wus Poppin NYC with Kwikstep and Rokafella

Sun, Nov 12, 7:30 pm

Sketching with Street Dancers, 6-7:30 pm

For one week this fall, hip-hop legends Kwikstep and Rokafella gather dancers representing New York's Poppin community for a Works & Process LaunchPAD creative residency at the Rockefeller Estate's Pocantico Center to facilitate intergenerational transference of knowledge. See the culmination of the residency in a one-night-only show-and-tell in which audiences will get to see "Wus Poppin." Before the program, join Lafotographeuse (Amanda Adams-Louis) for Sketching with Street Dancers, a 90-minute observation drawing session with two poppers in the Guggenheim rotunda.

Dance

Lar Lubovitch at 80: Art of the Duet

Dancers from Bruce Wood Dance, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Joffrey Ballet, New York City Ballet, and San Francisco Ballet

Sun, Dec 3, 3 and 7:30 pm

Creating and dancing a duet can be intimate, exhilarating, and very personal; few know this better than Lar Lubovitch. In honor of his 80th year, Works & Process has invited the choreographer to assemble a cast of dancers to perform some of his favorite duets and discuss the act of creation and performance. Featured works include Each in His Own Timecommissioned by New York City Center and performed by New York City Ballet's Adrian Danchig-Waring and Joseph Gordon; Othello performed by Joffrey Ballet's Fabrice Calmels and San Francisco Ballet's Yuan Yuan Tan; Prelude to A Kiss performed by Hubbard Street Dance Chicago; Dvorak Serenade performed by Bruce Wood Dance; and the iconic Concerto 622 by Lar Lubovitch Dance Company's Tobin Del Cuore and Brett Perry.

Rotunda Social Dance

Dance Is Life - FREE

Mon, Dec 4, 8-10 pm

Dance Is Life is a social dance party created as a free service to provide the life-giving, life-sustaining vital force that dance and music gives to those who participate. It started as a collaborative vision between co-founders Abdiel and Natasha Diggs during the pandemic as an organic community-led gathering to foster community connection and creative expression, and gained momentum by word of mouth, social media, and passersby discovering it in Central Park. Inspired by the legacy of the Latin Hustle danced at the Bethesda Fountain for over 50 years, Dance Is Life incites interpersonal connection, expression, and play amongst multigenerational, diverse communities of street and club dancers while also revitalizing cultural-historical heritage sites and expanding to new locations around the city, nation, and globe. During the cold winter months, Works & Process opens the Guggenheim rotunda to Dance Is Life for a free Latin Hustle dance class taught by professional Latin Hustle Dance Champions Veronica Castilla and Ahtoy Juliana followed by a social dance party with legendary veteran Hustle DJ Nelson "Paradise" Roman. All are invited to this interactive and educational event that empowers participants to come together and express themselves through social dance. RSVP for priority admission.

Dance is Life is supported by the Mellon Foundation.

Dance and Music

Peter & the Wolf by Sergei Prokofiev with Isaac Mizrahi

Dance Heginbotham and Carnegie Hall's Ensemble Connect conducted by Michael P. Atkinson

Fri, Dec 8, 6:30 pm

Sat and Sun, Dec 9 and 10, 1, 2:30, and 4 pm

Isaac Mizrahi narrates and directs Sergei Prokofiev's charming children's classic, accompanied by Carnegie Hall's Ensemble Connect, conducted by Michael P. Atkinson. The cast, wearing costumes by Mizrahi, performs choreography by John Heginbotham, bringing the 30-minute story to life for the young and young at heart.

No matter how tall or small, everyone needs a ticket.

Dance and Music

Third Bird by Isaac Mizrahi and Nico Muhly

Dance Heginbotham and Carnegie Hall's Ensemble Connect conducted by Michael P. Atkinson

Fri, Dec 15, 6:30 pm

Sat, Dec 16, 2:30 and 4 pm

Since 2007, Works & Process has produced sold-out performances of Sergei Prokofiev's charming children's classic Peter & the Wolf, directed and narrated by Isaac Mizrahi. After over one hundred performances, Mizrahi was inspired to create an homage to this iconic work, and during the pandemic Works & Process commissioned Third Bird. Highlighting a cast of eight-including a flying bluebird, a swimming duck, and a running ostrich-danced by Dance Heginbotham, accompanied by Carnegie Hall's Ensemble Connect, and conducted by Michael P. Atkinson, Third Bird celebrates each individual's unique strengths.

No matter how tall or small, everyone needs a ticket.

Commissioned by Works & Process, Third Bird was developed in a Works & Process bubble residency at Catskill Mountain Foundation in spring 2021 with the support from the Mellon Foundation and Doris Duke Foundation. Third Birdalso received a Works & Process LaunchPAD residency in winter 2021 at The Church in Sag Harbor.

Music

Rotunda Holiday Concert

Charles Turner & Uptown Swing with Jasmine Rice LaBeija

Sun, Dec 17, 7 pm

Celebrate the season with festive music rooted in the tradition of jazz, swing, and the blues. For this evening, Charles Turner & Uptown Swing, along with Asian drag artist and Juilliard-trained tenor Jasmine Rice LaBeija, will fill the museum's iconic Frank Lloyd Wright-designed rotunda with joyous sound of holiday music as part of a beloved annual tradition.

Works & Process Rotunda Special Event

A Lar Lubovitch World Premiere with Adrian Danchig-Waring and Anthony Roth Costanzo

The Beatbox House

Tue, Dec 5, 6-9 pm

Works & Process at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, Jerome Robbins Dance Division

Café, 40 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023

Works & Process Dance Conversation

Photography

Paul Kolnik, Photographing New York City Ballet

With Wendy Whelan

Thu, Sept 7, 6 pm

For five decades, photographer Paul Kolnik has been an intimate collaborator with George Balanchine's New York City Ballet (NYCB). His images have captured and become a significant part of the visual iconography of the company, allowing us to experience both the ephemeral nature of the dance and timelessness of a photograph. On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the New York City Ballet, Kolnik has selected his most iconic images of the company, illuminating his unique artistic perspective. For this Works & Process dance conversation, Kolnik speaks with NYCB's Artistic Associate Director, Wendy Whelan.

Works & Process Dance Conversation

Music and Ball Culture

Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC)

Cats creative team in conversation

Thurs, Oct 19, 7 pm

This fall the Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) opens its doors, long envisioned as a major cultural institution and rebuilding keystone of the World Trade Center. The opening season's programs reflect the dynamic energy of New York. Ahead of the new production of Cats, premiering in summer 2024, members of the creative team, including choreographers Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, join us for a special in-process first look of the show. The choreographers discuss their artistic process, and excerpts are performed.

Cats, a PAC NYC production, is the fabulous reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic dance musical based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats. Inspired by the Ballroom culture that roared out of New York City over 50 years ago and still rages on runways around the world, the production is staged and directed as a spectacularly immersive competition by Zhailon Levingston (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Chicken & Biscuits) and PAC NYC Artistic Director Bill Rauch (All the Way). With all new Ballroom and club beats, runway-ready choreography, and an edgy eleganza makeover, this Jellicle ball trades feline for fierce.

By arrangement with The Really Useful Group.

Works & Process at Lincoln Center

January 12, 2024

Celebrating New York City's extraordinary street and social dance artists, Works & Process inaugurated the Underground Uptown Dance Festival at the Guggenheim Museum in 2023. Now, the festival expands across town to Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall as part of JanArtsNYC.

Works & Process Launchpad "Process as Destination" Residencies

Supporting longitudinal creative process, with a network of residency partners spanning 8 counties in New York and Massachusetts, Works & Process LaunchPAD provides sequenced and made-to-measure residencies with industry-leading fees, transportation, health insurance enrollment access, 24/7 studio availability, and on-site housing. These offerings culminate in public sharings with local communities.

Bethany Arts Community

Caged Birds by Kash Gaines

Oct 17-30, 2023

Kinetic Grace by Ryan McNamara

Oct 17-30, 2023

It's Showtime NYC!

Nov 1-9, 2023

Ladies of Hip-Hop: Black Dancing Bodies - SpeakMyMind

Jan 2-10, 2024

Bridge Street Theatre

Caleb Teicher's This is the part that you go woo!

Nov 27-Dec 2, 2023

Lloyd Knight, Jack Ferver, and Jeremy Jacob

Jan 2-8, 2024

Catskill Mountain Foundation

LayeRhythm

Jan 3-14, 2024

Chautauqua Institution

The Beatbox House

Aug 18-25, 2023

The Church

Kinetic Grace by Ryan McNamara

Jan 2-15, 2024

The Pocantico Center

Rokafella and Kwikstep

Nov 6-12, 2023

Watermill Center

Lloyd Knight and Jeremy Jacob

Nov 29-Dec 7, 2023

The Yard and Circuit Arts

Indian Letters by Preeti Vasudevan and Amar Ramasar

Sept 11-18, 2023

Additional Partners

Guild Hall William P. Rayner Residency Center

Millay Arts

Modern Accord Depot

NYU Center for Ballet and the Arts

Works & Process Commissions on Tour

Ephrat Asherie Dance: UNDERSCORED with NYC Club Legends

Sept 29-Oct 1: The Momentary, Bentonville, Arkansas

Oct 19: USC Visions & Voices, Los Angeles

LaTasha Barnes's The Jazz Continuum

Nov 17-18: The Kennedy Center, Washington, D.C.

Jan 19-20: UMS, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ladies of Hip-Hop: Black Dancing Bodies - SpeakMyMind

Sept 14: National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C.

Sept 16: The Kennedy Center, Washington, D.C.

Les Ballet Afrik: New York Is Burning by Omari Wiles

Sept 14-15: American Dance Festival, North Carolina

The Missing Element featuring The Beatbox House

Sept 14: National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C.

Music From The Sole's I Didn't Come to Stay

Jan 12-13: Celebrity Series, Boston

Rose: You Are Who You Eat by John Jarboe

Sept 14-23: FringeArts, Philadelphia

Works & Process Lead Donors

Lead funding provided by APAP ArtsForward, Booth Ferris Foundation, Stuart H. Coleman and Meryl Rosofsky, Adam Flatto, Ford Foundation, Christian Humann Foundation, Leon Levy Foundation, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, New York State Council on the Arts, Stephen Kroll Reidy, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, and The Evelyn Sharp Foundation.

Additional support provided by Jody and John Arnhold, Lucy and Philip Dobrin, First Republic Bank, Bart Friedman and Wendy Stein, Agnes Gund, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, Cynthia Hazen Polsky and Leon Polsky, Randall Sharp, and Denise Littlefield Sobel.

Works & Process is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council; the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature; and an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

A non-profit without walls, Works & Process champions performing artists and their creative process from studio to stage. We platform artists from the world's largest organizations and amplify underrecognized performing arts cultures. We provide rare, longitudinal, and fully-funded creative residencies, and commissioning support. We present at the Guggenheim Museum, Lincoln Center, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Each summer Works & Process curates and presents free dance programs with City Parks Foundation's SummerStage and NYC Parks.

Works & Process LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" provides artists multi-week residencies with 24/7 studio availability, on-site housing, health insurance enrollment access, industry-leading fees, and transportation to residency partners spanning 8 counties in New York and Massachusetts.