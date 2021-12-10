Win Tickets to The Doo Wop Project's Men Alive at the LA Philharmonic

One lucky winner will receive two tickets to The Doo Wop Project's Men Alive at the LA Philharmonic. The tickets will be for the December 22 performance.

Get all the info here.

The contest closes on Wednesday, December 15 at 11:59pm ET. The Winner will be notified via email the following day.

The members of the Doo Wop Project honed their style in Broadway productions of Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical, dressing up 21st-century hits in five-part harmony and returning favorites of the genre's earliest days to stages around the country. For this special Deck the Hall concert, they'll bring that same sense of style and panache to holiday songs from throughout the years.