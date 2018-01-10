ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
Win 2 House Seats to ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE & Meet Writer/Actor Mike O'Malley

Jan. 10, 2018  

Bid to win 2 tickets to the Broadway production of Escape to Margaritaville, plus meet writer/actor Mike O'Malley following the show!

Escape to Margaritaville is a musical about a part-time bartender, part-time singer, and full-time charmer named Tully who thinks he's got life all figured out - until a beautiful career-minded tourist steals his heart and makes him question everything.

Donated by: Mike O'Malley

Dates

  • Experience will occur within the following date range(s): Mar 01, 2018 to May 31, 2018

Additional Lot Details

  • Valid for 2 people.
  • Approximate duration: 4 hours.
  • This is a private meet and greet.
  • Length of meet and greet: 30 Minutes.
  • The winner may take a photo.
  • The winner can take something small to be signed.

Lot #1450800

Rules & Regulations

  • Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.
  • Blackout dates may apply.
  • Travel and accommodations are not included.
  • We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.
  • Seat location will not be known in advance.
  • To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date, based on the donor's availability.
