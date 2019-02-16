William Berloni Will Judge the 2019 American Rescue Dog Show This Weekend

Broadway dog trainer, William Berloni, will be one of the judges at the 2019 American Rescue Dog Show. Berloni has trained dogs for many plays, movies and musicals, including Legally Blonde, Annie, Finding Neverland, and many more.

Berloni will judge alongside Lisa Vanderpump, Debbie Gibson, Mike Rowe, and Brandon McMillan. The show will be hosted by Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell.

The show will air on the Hallmark Channel Sunday, February 17 and Monday, February 18 at 8pm.

For more information, visit https://www.hallmarkchannel.com/american-rescue-dog-show.

The American Rescue Dog Show invites you to help save lives through adoption of shelter pets. This competition includes mixed breed and pure breed rescue dogs competing in a variety of cute categories, all with the goal of ending pet homelessness.

"American Rescue Dog Show" is distinguished from other national championship dog shows by showcasing shelter dogs in all the categories that matter: Best Wiggle Butt, Best Underbite, Best Sofa Sleeper, and more. All of the animals competing in "American Rescue Dog Show" were adopted to loving homes.

