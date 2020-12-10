Whoopi Goldberg, Judith Light, Kelly Ripa and More Announced for 92Y's Upcoming Programming

Luminaries from the worlds of dance, TV and theater have been added to 92Y's free December online talks! Whoopi Goldberg, Judith Light, Kelly Ripa and more are set to be featured.

Check out the schedule below!

Judith Light ADDED AS MODERATOR FOR Rachel Brosnahan IN CONVERSATION: AMAZON ORIGINALS I'M YOUR WOMAN AND COMEDY SPECIAL YEARLY DEPARTED

Dec 14, 7:30 pm ET, FREE -- watch here

Join the Golden Globe Award- and Emmy-winning star for a conversation about the acclaimed series and two new projects-the Amazon Studios film I'm Your Woman and Amazon Original's comedy special Yearly Departed. Acclaimed actress and activist Judith Light will moderate. Brosnahan's performance in I'm Your Woman, for which she also serves as co-producer, is already garnering buzz as one of her sharpest roles yet. The hilarious year-end comedy special Yearly Departed hosted by Phoebe Robinson features Brosnahan as one of many "eulogists" saying goodbye and good riddance to 2020. Both are available on Prime Video this December. Hear her discuss her work on the film, and what she's been up to in 2020-her work during the pandemic, the future of Midge Maisel, stories from behind the scenes, and more.

DISNEY+'S ON POINTE

LARISSA BILLS, KAI MISRA-STONE, AND DENA ABERGEL IN CONVERSATION WITH Kelly Ripa

Tue, Dec 15, 5:30 pm, FREE - watch here

Join director Larissa Bills, dancer Kai Misra-Stone, and New York City Ballet's Dena Abergel for a conversation about their new Disney+ documentary series, On Pointe, with Emmy-winning host of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa. Following a group of young dancers at the elite School of American Ballet as they prepare for an audition of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker for the New York City Ballet, On Pointe is an unprecedented look at the rigor and artistry of ballet-and a moving profile of the young people who devote their lives to it. Hear Bills, Misra-Stone, and Abergel discuss their relationships to dance, making the series, the state of ballet during the pandemic, stories from behind the scenes, and more.

92Y and CBS All Access Present | Stephen King'S THE STAND

Whoopi Goldberg, Jovan Adepo, Odessa Young AND BENJAMIN CAVELL IN CONVERSATION WITH VARIETY'S DANIELLE TURCHIANO

Wed, Dec 16, 6 pm, FREE - watch here

Join Academy Award-winning actor Whoopi Goldberg, Jovan Adepo and Odessa Young, stars of CBS All Access' new series The Stand, for a conversation with Emmy-nominated showrunner Benjamin Cavell with Variety's Danielle Turchiano about their new adaptation of Stephen King's classic novel. The Stand 's dark, post-apocalyptic vision has taken on an uncanny new resonance during today's climate - portraying a world decimated by plague and a battle between the forces of good and evil. Find out why Cavell decided to adapt the story before the pandemic, how Goldberg, Adepo and Young prepared for their roles, stories from behind the scenes, and more.

HBO MAX'S VALLEY OF TEARS

Yaron Zilberman, Joy Rieger, Lee Biran and Aviv Alush in Conversation with Faith Salie

Dec 16, 7 pm ET, FREE -- watch here

Join director Yaron Zilberman (Incitement) and cast members Joy Rieger, Lee Biran and Aviv Alush for a conversation with Faith Salie about HBO Max's harrowing new 10-episode drama Valley of Tears. Inspired by the true events of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, Valley of Tears follows a group of young Israeli combatants thrust into a war that could have been averted by the leaders they trusted. Four intertwined personal stories are at the heart of the series. "What is a war story but a story about people?" says Zilberman. Be there as he and the cast talk about portraying the real-life individuals whose stories of heroism and sacrifice the series tells, what it was like to shoot on the actual location of the war, and why it was important to tell this story now.

NETFLIX'S EMILY IN PARIS: Darren Star, Lily Collins, PHILIPPINE LEROY BEAULIEU, Ashley Park AND LUCAS BRAVO IN CONVERSATION WITH RUTHIE FIERBERG

Wed, Dec 16, 8 pm ET, FREE -- watch here

Join Darren Star and cast Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park and Lucas Bravo for a behind-the-scenes conversation about Netflix's hit rom-com series Emily in Paris. Creator, writer and executive producer Star (Sex in the City, Younger) has the Midas touch in writing strong female characters. In Emily in Paris, his charming lead is a 20-something American working at a chic Parisian luxury goods firm less than welcoming to a bold young woman who doesn't speak the language. Emily Instagrams her way through the pleasures of Paris - fabulous clothes, dreamy French men, orgasmic croissants - all while deflecting the displeasure of the locals and a boss who can't stand her. Star and cast talk with journalist Ruthie Fierberg about the show's irresistible escapist appeal through the confines of a pandemic, its hilarious embrace of Parisian stereotypes, those incredible clothes, and what's in store for season two in a series as delectable as a Ladurée macaron.

Previously Announced

92Y and MacDowell Present l A CONVERSATION ON THE ENACTMENT OF IDENTITY: Actress Andrea Martin, Director Indhu Rubasingham and Novelist Jacqueline Woodson

Moderated by MacDowell's Nell Painter

Wed, Dec 16, 6 pm ET, FREE - watch here

How do these artists-a lauded novelist, theatre director, and actor-interpret the relationship between their personal lives and the art they generate? Individual experience doubtless nourishes art, even as art is creation, not a reenactment of life. This conversation probes that relationship, as both something to exploit and something to avoid.