Whoopee! CHICAGO to Return to London's West End This Spring

Baz Bamigboye of the Daily Mail has reported that the murderous musical hit, Chicago, will return to London's West End!

The show is currently scheduled for a one year run at The Phoenix Theatre beginning March 26. Tickets will go on sale beginning December 20. No casting for the production has yet been announced.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.

Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

