White Wave Dance Announces 7th Annual SOLODUO Dance Festival

White Wave Dance presents the 7th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:30pm and Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00pm & 9:00pm at Dixon Place, 161A Chrystie St., New York, NY. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and $15 for students and seniors for each program, and $50 for all three programs, and can be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207110®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwhitewavedance.networkforgood.com%2Fevents%2F49563-2023-soloduo-dance-festival?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

The Festival will feature 33 dancemakers from the New York Metro area and from across the country, selected by a panel of distinguished presenters and dance artists. White Wave's Artistic Director Young Soon Kim founded the SoloDuo Dance Festival in 2016. The program celebrates the unique art of the solo and duet-formats often favored by early-stage choreographers as their companies begin to find their paths within the dance world.

The Festival creates new opportunities to display the latest work of both emerging and mid-career choreographers, offering vivid experiences for audiences with the goal of discovering and nurturing young talent. Dixon Place exemplifies a one of-a kind intimate venue that is particularly well-suited to showcase the artistry of solo and duet performances.

White Wave's mission is to act as a potent stimulus to expand the horizons of dance by producing dance concerts, festivals, residencies, and educational activities. White Wave provides dancemakers an opportunity to congregate, create, and present new works on prestigious stages to the discerning NYC audience.

Program One

Thursday, Feb 9 at 7:30PM

HR Dance, NY

Dibble Dance, Utah

Dancentral, CT

Alison Cook Beatty Dance, NY

The DynamitExperience, NY

Bailey Seymour Dance, Illinois

Amos Pinhasi, NY

David Popalisky and Dancers, CA

McKoy Dance Project || MDP, NY

Alyssa Myers, NY

WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company, NY

Program Two

Friday, Feb 10 at 7PM

Laura Katz Rizzo, PA

Anna Bauer, Texas

five two Dance Company, NY

QYDC (Qu Yang Dance Company), NY

Li Chiao-Ping Dance, WI

Miranda Brown + Noa Rui-Piin Weis, NY

Edu Hernandez, NY

Gloria McLean Lifedance, NY

Christopher Compton , Arizona

Delicate Cactus Choreography, WI

Freespace Dance, NJ

Program Three

Friday, Feb 10 at 9PM

Kanyok Arts Initiative, NY

Li Chiao-Ping Dance, WI

Smutek Dance, Michigan

Kanyok Arts Initiative, NY

Collettivo P.O.E.M.S., Italy

Ramona Sekulovic, Germany

Company | E, DC

FELEDI PROJECT, HUNGARY

Selah Dance Collective, CA

danceTactics performance group, Arizona

WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company, NY

Formed in 1988, WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company (WHITE WAVE Dance) strives to inspire audiences through multi-dimensional dance productions reflecting themes and philosophies both modern and timeless. Our mission is to be a potent stimulus for change and expansion of the dance/arts world through the production of dance concerts, classes, residencies, and education.

For more information, visit whitewavedance.org.