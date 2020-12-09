What's Streaming? - BroadwayWorld's Definitive Guide for the Holidays

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway from Home

Looking for a way to channel your holiday spirit this year without Broadway? What about musicals and productions to watch with your family and children?

BroadwayWorld has put together a list of upcoming virtual productions, concerts, holiday films starring your favorite Broadway stars, and more!

Perfect for the Christmas season, enjoy these holiday shows online with your family as the Broadway shutdown continues.

See our full list of streaming events below! Which shows are you looking forward to catching online or on TV?

When: November 28 - January 3

Where: Online via Geffen Playhouse here.

Notable Names: Jefferson Mays, Michael Arden

Geffen Playhouse's hit 2018 production Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol was filmed for on-demand viewing by On The Stage streaming. The timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge comes to thrilling new life as Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays plays over 50 roles in a virtuosic, master class of a performance that must be seen to be believed. This theatrical achievement comes from the haunting vision of one of Broadway's most imaginative directors, Michael Arden.

The show is also offering a virtual ticket lottery. Find more info here!

When: December 9 at 8pm ET

Where: NBC (Check local listings here)

Notable Names: Matthew Morrison, Denis O'Hare, Booboo Stewart

Dr. Seuss' beloved classic children's book "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" has become a Christmas staple for generations and NBC is bringing the story to life this holiday season with a fun-filled two-hour production of "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!" from the Troubadour Theatre in London.

Darius de Haas: Let Me Carry You This Christmas

When: December 10 at 7pm ET

Where: Online via BroadwayWorld Events here.

Notable Names: Darius de Haas

Holiday memories, joy, cheer and most of all, great music! In this outing, he brings the love of his favorite holiday to the Radio Free Birdland stage. Interweaving musical tributes to Nat King Cole, Whitney Houston, and Sarah Vaughan as well as his own musical family, Darius will sing songs celebrating cherished loved ones and heroes including "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Who Would Imagine A King," and "This Christmas." He will also premiere his upcoming holiday single "Let Me Carry You This Christmas."

When: December 11 at 8pm ET

Where: Online via BCEFA here.

Notable Names: Lesli Margherita

Join Broadway favorite Lesli Margherita in the stream of the critically acclaimed, Off-Broadway hit Who's Holiday!, set for Friday, December 11, 2020. The evening benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Watch the free one-hour stream here beginning at 8 pm Eastern. The performance will be available through December 15.

Meet Me in St. Louis: A Holiday Special in Song and on Screen

When: December 11 - January 2

Where: Online via Irish Repertory Theatre here.

Notable Names: Melissa Errico, Ali Ewoldt, Max von Essen

This special digital adaption from Charlotte Moore (Anna Smith in the original Broadway cast) will include favorite tunes, including "The Trolley Song," "The Boy Next Door," and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," along with the romantic suitors, comedic misunderstandings, and jovial pranks that make this classic musical a holiday treat for families of all ages, no matter where you're celebrating this year. This new digital production is an abridged version of the Broadway musical Meet Me in St. Louis (1989), based on the 1944 film of the same name starring Judy Garland. Irish Repertory Theatre last presented Meet Me in St. Louis in 2007.

Old Vic In Camera - A Christmas Carol

When: December 12 - 24

Where: Online via Old Vic Theatre here.

Notable Names: Andrew Lincoln, Jack Thorne

Matthew Warchus' big-hearted, smash hit production of Charles Dickens' immortal classic A Christmas Carol returns to the Old Vic's stage this year, to be performed live from their auditorium and streamed to homes across the world. This Christmas, come together with your household or with friends and family online to take part in the music and merriment of this uplifting story, joyously adapted by Jack Thorne. A Christmas Carol will be performed and streamed live as part of their Old Vic: In Camera series.

54 Below Premieres: Broadway Princess Holiday Party

When: December 12 at 8pm ET

Where: Online via BroadwayWorld Events here.

Notable Names: Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, Courtney Reed, Benjamin Rauhala, Adam J. Levy, Aisha Jackson

Brush off your tiara and unleash your inner princess with Broadway's original Cinderella, Belle, and Jasmine as they celebrate the season in this hit concert, live from the concert's original home, Feinstein's/54 Below! Two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Tony-nominee Susan Egan (Disney's Beauty and the Beast and voice of 'Meg' in Hercules), and Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed (Disney's Aladdin) host the festivities alongside their Fairy Godfairy (musical director extraordinaire), Benjamin Rauhala (Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof), resident Prince Adam J. Levy (Waitress), and special guest Aisha Jackson (Disney's Frozen).

Shoshana Bean's Sing Your Hallelujah - A Holiday Concert Event

When: December 12 at 9pm ET

Where: Filmed live at the Apollo Theater, streaming online here.

Notable Names: Shoshana Bean, Daniel J. Watts, Jeremy Jordan, Gavin Creel

After sold out engagements in 2018 and 2019 at Harlem's World-Famous Apollo Theater, Shoshana returns to the legendary stage; this time for a global audience. With fresh interpretations of holiday classics, intimate collaborations with special guests and honest reflections of an unprecedented year in history, Shoshana reimagines the Christmas television special of long ago. A masterful storyteller through song, she gets to the heart of what is essential: connection, tradition, joy and the power of love through music to heal and transform.

School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play Reading

When: December 13 at 3pm ET

Where: Online via MCC Theater here.

Notable Names: Cynthia Erivo, Storm Reid, Gabourey Sidibe

The critically acclaimed, sold out hit comedy, School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play by Burnt-Umber Playwright in Residence Jocelyn Bioh is back in session for a one-night only virtual event. Proceeds from this virtual benefit reading help MCC continue to bring thought-provoking theater to life in the digital realm and prepare for their return to 52nd Street

Broadway Whodunit: A Very Hanukkah Whodunit

When: December 13 at 6pm ET

Where: Online via Broadway Whodunit here.

Notable Names: Alex Brightman, Micaela Diamond, Ethan Slater, Alex Wyse, Andrew Barth Feldman

'Broadway Whodunit,' from the creators of 'Broadway Jackbox,' drops your favorite Broadway stars in the middle of a live, unscripted murder mystery. The fifth installment, A Very Hanukkah Whodunit, stars Broadway's best including Alex Brightman, Micaela Diamond, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Ethan Slater, Alex Wyse, Andrew Barth Feldman, Troy Iwata, and Grace Kaufman.

The BSP Family's Holiday Special

When: December 13 at 7pm ET

Where: Online via BroadwayWorld Events here.

Notable Names: Alex Brightman, Caitlin Kinnunen, Jenn Gambatese, Desi Oakley, Eric Petersen, Krystina Alabado

A Holiday extravaganza featuring stars from these popular shows: Beetlejuice, The Prom!, Mean Girls, School of Rock, On Your Feet!, Waitress, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Shrek. Everlasting powerhouses such as Wicked and Chicago; Broadway classics The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Evita; the beloved Radio City Christmas Spectacular, and more.

Broadway Inspirational Voices- A Season of Hope & Inspiration

When: December 13 at 7pm ET

Where: Online via BIV's website here.

Notable Names: Patti LuPone, Billy Porter, Leslie Odom Jr., LaChanze, Audra McDonald, and many more

Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV), the Tony Award-winning choir founded and directed by Michael McElroy, is thrilled to announce its 2020 holiday concert, "A Season of Hope & Inspiration," will stream for free to a global audience on Sunday, Dec. 13 starting at 7pm (ET). The concert will feature an incredible lineup of special guests, including the Broadway luminaries Patti LuPone, Billy Porter, Leslie Odom Jr., Crystal Monee Hall, Daniel J. Watts, and Shoshana Bean. The event will stream online, and tickets are FREE and donate-what-you-can.

Jagged Live In NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert

When: December 13 at 8pm ET

Where: Online via Stellar Tickets here.

Notable Names: Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten, Elizabeth Stanley, Derek Klena, Kathryn Gallagher, Sean Allan Krill, Antonio Cipriano

For the first time in nearly 10 months, the Broadway cast of the 15-time Tony Award®-nominated Jagged Little Pill is reuniting for a live concert in New York City! Join Kathryn, Celia, Derek, Sean, Lauren, Elizabeth, Antonio and others, along with the Jagged Little Broadway Band, as they perform selections from the show. They'll be streaming straight into your living room, so buckle in for a night of searing performances - and an electrifying dose of collective joy.

Home for the Holidays

When: December 15 - December 19

Where: Online via BCEFA here.

Notable Names: Carolee Carmello, Alan Cumming, André De Shields, Lena Hall, and many more

A stellar lineup of theater favorites will show there's no place like Broadway for the holidays as they welcome you into their homes and hearts during Home for the Holidays on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. The concert is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

54 Below Premieres: Norm Lewis - Christmastime is Here

When: December 17 at 8pm ET

Where: Online via BroadwayWorld Events here.

Notable Names: Norm Lewis, Sierra Boggess

Norm Lewis and his holiday shows at Feinstein's/54 Below have become a New York City tradition over the past five years and this year will be no different as Broadway's charming and acclaimed leading man returns to perform a very special concert this year-online!

Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight on a Brassy Holiday Celebration

When: December 17 at 9pm ET

Where: Online via BroadwayWorld Events here.

Notable Names: Tom Wright, Joe Durk, Bill Bernatis, Nathan Tanouye, Zachary Jackson

A delightful program of your favorite holiday classics and Christmas carols including Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, Bach's Choral No 64 from Christmas Oratorio, and the beloved Hanukkah Suite. This concert will make you want to break out the hot chocolate and gather around the fire.

A Swinging Birdland Christmas

When: December 18 at 7pm ET

Where: Online via BroadwayWorld Events here.

Notable Names: Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso, Billy Stritch

In the tradition of beloved seasonal specials, Blackhurst, Caruso and Stritch will perform swinging arrangements of "Christmas Waltz," Kay Thompson's "Holiday Season," "Sleigh Ride," "I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm," "Snow," and "It Happened In Sun Valley," among other favorites. The singers will be joined by Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums.

A Very Happy Merry Holiday with Amanda King and Friends

When: December 18 at 9pm ET

Where: Online via BroadwayWorld Events here.

Notable Names: Amanda King

Acclaimed jazz chanteuse Amanda King brings the warm, wonderful, and fun spirit of the holidays to life in a swingin' musical salute to the most wonderful season! Festivities really come alive as Amanda and her very Special Guests make merry in the grand style of the television Christmas specials of yesteryear!

3rd Annual Swingin' with the Music of Christmas

When: December 19 at 9pm ET

Where: Online via BroadwayWorld Events here.

Join the SWTM series in celebrating the most wonderful time of the year! Swingin' With The Music of Christmas features some of your favorite Christmas songs reimagined with a jazzy twist. Performing LIVE for the first time from The Space in Las Vegas, our third annual Christmas celebration will be streamed worldwide with limited in-person seating available.

Josh Groban's First Ever Holiday Concert

When: December 19 at 4pm ET

Where: Online, get your tickets here.

Notable Names: Josh Groban

Josh Groban will take fans on a virtual concert "tour" this fall with three new, intimate concerts filmed in-person and live-streamed directly to audiences. In June, Josh did his first livestream concert with high-quality sound and lighting that was streamed to 63 countries around the world. To kick off the series, Josh will perform a concert of Broadway favorites. In November, Josh will perform a concert celebrating his brand new album, Harmony, which will be released that month. And on December 19, 2020, join Josh for his first-ever holiday concert.

Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony

When: December 20 at 7:30pm ET

Where: Online, get your tickets here.

Notable Names: Sarah Brightman, Andrew Lloyd Webber

In celebration of the holiday season, Sarah Brightman will host her first-ever livestream event! Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony will be broadcast on Sunday, December 20, 2020 from the Christ Church Spitalfields in London.

Champian Fulton Christmas Show

When: December 22 at 7pm ET

Where: Online via BroadwayWorld Events here.

Notable Names: Champian Fulton

Birdland fan favorite, pianist-vocalist Champian Fulton returns to Radio Free Birdland with her quartet for, "Christmas with Champian." Champian, along with flugelhornist Stephen Fulton, drummer Fukushi Tainaka, and bassist Hide Tanaka, swing their way through a set of jazzy holiday classics including, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm," "I'll be Home for Christmas," "The Christmas Song," and more.

One Royal Holiday on Hallmark

When: The film premiered on October 31

Where: The Hallmark Channel (Check local listings here)

Notable Names: Aaron Tveit, Laura Osnes

When Anna offers a stranded mother and son shelter in a blizzard, she learns that they are the Royal Family of Galwick. Anna shows the Prince how they do Christmas in her hometown, encouraging him to open his heart and be true to himself.

Holly & Ivy on Hallmark

When: The film premiered on November 1

Where: The Hallmark Channel (Check local listings here)

Notable Names: Jeremy Jordan

"Holly & Ivy" tells the story of Nina and her daughters Holly and Ivy. When Nina (Marisol Nichols) learns that her serious illness has returned, she is forced to turn to her neighbor Melody (Janel Parrish) to keep her kids together.

Christmas on the Square on Netflix

When: The film premiered on November 22

Where: Netflix here.

Notable Names: Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski

Seasonal cheer comes to a screeching halt when a cold-hearted woman tries to sell her hometown's land. Can music, magic and memories change her mind?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special on Disney Plus

When: December 11

Where: Disney Plus here.

Notable Names: Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Kate Reinders

The special will feature the cast of the series performing Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year's songs and sharing their favorite holiday memories. Plus, there will be a sneak peek performance from the second season. All show regulars will appear in the holiday special, singing new renditions of classic holiday songs and sharing their favorite childhood holiday memories, stories about their best and most embarrassing presents, their family traditions, photos, and New Year's resolutions.