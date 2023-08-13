What We Know So Far About THE NOTEBOOK Musical

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, the beloved film The Notebook has been made into a musical and it's coming to Broadway soon! What do we know so far about the adaptation?

The Notebook is based on the best-selling Nicholas Sparks novel that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that's one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time. Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. The beloved 2004 film starred Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, who made her Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 in 2017, officially announced in 2019 that she was developing the musical, which also features a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake).

The creative team also includes Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz) as co-directors, with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

The Notebook features scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair and wig design by Mia Neal. The production's music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

The Notebook made its critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.

Portraying Allie and Noah across their lifetimes were Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, and Tony Award-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie; John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, and John Beasley as Older Noah.

Check out what the critics had to say.

20 years after the release of the film, The Notebook will finally arrive on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W. 45th St, NYC) with previews beginning Tuesday, February 6, 2024 ahead of a Thursday, March 14, 2024 opening night. Casting for Broadway will be announced at a later date.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday, September 26 at 10am ET.