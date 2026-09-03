Wet Ink Ensemble Reveals 2026-2027 Season Opening Concert

New York City-based new music collective Wet Ink Ensemble has announced the opening of its 28th season of adventurous music with a concert of premieres for small ensemble and electronics on Sunday, September 27th, 2026, 7:30 p.m. at the Zürcher Gallery.

The premieres include compositions by Wet Ink members Modney (violin/composition, 2026 Guggenheim Fellow), Alex Mincek (saxophone/composition, 2012 Guggenheim Fellow), Mariel Roberts Musa (cello/composition), and Sam Pluta (electronics/composition, 2018 Guggenheim Fellow). The compositions are the product of Wet Ink's collaborative 'band' working methodology, by which pieces go through multiple stages of performance and documentation over the course of a long-term creative process that is tailored to the unique skills of Wet Ink musicians.

Wet Ink violinist and co-director Modney said, 'This concert showcases the first step of Wet Ink's collaborative work-process, featuring new music that will be developed into larger-scale compositions in future seasons. We are proud to partner with Zürcher Gallery to offer our audience fresh sounds in an inviting space.'

Program:

Alex Mincek: New Work [2026]*

Mariel Roberts Musa: New Work [2026]*

Modney: New Work [2026]*

Sam Pluta: Sixty Cycles (C) [2013/2026]*

Performers:

Alex Mincek, saxophone

Modney, violin

Mariel Roberts Musa, cello

Sam Pluta, electronics

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