Wet Ink Ensemble Concludes 25th Anniversary Season with Spring Chamber Concert at St. Peter's Chelsea

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York City-based new music collective, Wet Ink Ensemble, concludes its 25th anniversary season with a spring chamber music concert featuring works by composers Carolyn Chen, Eric Wubbels, and Sam Pluta, alongside a duo performance by Peter Evans and Sam Pluta on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. at St. Peter’s Chelsea.

The chamber concert features the world premiere of the first episode of Eric Wubbels's new cycle, Second Nature, written for and performed by flutist Erin Lesser and percussionist Ian Antonio, with the composer on keyboard instruments. One of Wet Ink’s most recent collaborations with Wubbels - the recording of his if and only if - was named one of the Best Classical Music Albums of 2023 by The New York Times, which wrote, “The composer-performer Eric Wubbels brings meticulous poise to his experimentalism…You just might bliss out.”

Sam Pluta's binary/momentary ii captures the energy and virtuosity of an improvised quintet in a fully scored composition, and Carolyn Chen's Rendition was inspired by the story of Maher Arar, the Canadian engineer who underwent the American process of extraordinary rendition. The music makes time to inhabit a series of harmonic intervals, derived from place names on his journey to detainment and torture in Syria. Complementing these chamber works, Peter Evans and Sam Pluta perform a duo improvisation.

Performance Details:

Wet Ink Spring Chamber Concert

Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.

St. Peter’s Chelsea | 346 W 20th St | New York, NY 10011

Tickets: $20 suggested / pay what you can [reserve online or purchase at door]

Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wet-ink-spring-chamber-concert-tickets-902522267397

Program:

Eric Wubbels: 𐀏𐀙𐀒//chlorophyll [2024]*, from Second Nature for alto flute, computer-controlled cymbals, and percussion

Carolyn Chen: Rendition (2007) for cello, bass, and piano

Sam Pluta: binary/momentary ii: flow state/joy state (2017) for trumpet, two trombones, piano, and percussion

Peter Evans & Sam Pluta Duo

*World Premiere

Artists:

Erin Lesser, flute

Mariel Roberts, cello

Peter Evans, trumpet

Alix Tucou, trombone

David Taylor, trombone

Eric Wubbels, piano

Ian Antonio, percussion

Gregory Chudzik, bass

Sam Pluta, electronics

Josh Modney, conductor