West Harlem Art Fund Launches ON[View] Digital Series

West Harlem Art Fund is joining the growing list of art galleries, musems, and performance venues with digital offerings for the general public.

Thought-provoking content and special guests spotlight historical moments, live panels, talks and more using audio, images and videoconferencing.

Topics like repatriation, Carolina rice culture, architecture post-Covid19, contemporary glass and botanical curations are apart of our new series ON[View].

Our first installment in Ragtime and jazz is now available.

https://westharlem.art/ragtime/





