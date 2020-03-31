West Harlem Art Fund Launches ON[View] Digital Series
West Harlem Art Fund is joining the growing list of art galleries, musems, and performance venues with digital offerings for the general public.
Thought-provoking content and special guests spotlight historical moments, live panels, talks and more using audio, images and videoconferencing.
Topics like repatriation, Carolina rice culture, architecture post-Covid19, contemporary glass and botanical curations are apart of our new series ON[View].
Our first installment in Ragtime and jazz is now available.
https://westharlem.art/ragtime/
