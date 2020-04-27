Wesley Taylor and Lilli Cooper Share Their Audition Stories on the SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Reunion Episode of STARS IN THE HOUSE

This afternoon (2pm) STARS IN THE HOUSE had a special reunion episode with the cast of the SPONGEBOB MUSICAL. Tina Landau, Wesley Taylor, Lilli Cooper, Danny Skinner, Gavin Lee, and Ethan Slater shared memories from their time with the show.

Wesley and Lilli shared their audition stories with Wesley noting, "I auditioned two years before Broadway and did not get the part. I went in and I had a blast. I just remember being a little too eager in my audition and offering up all my circus tricks because Tina was asking about my physicality and what I could do and I was like 'I can do this! And I can do this!'

Lilli: "Ethan was in the room when I was auditioning and he and I had known each other for years prior because we went to college together so it was so fun to be able to walk into an audition room which can often be intimidating and scary, to see a familiar face and feel so comfortable. I remember Tina asked Ethan to just sort of stand up and hang out with me while I was singing the song and we got to play off of each other."

Later, Lilli sang "Let's Give them Something to Talk About" by Bonnie Raitt. "They didn't share any of the music with us beforehand because it was very top secret...[for the audition] I had to sing a song that was in the genre of the music I would sing in the show so they asked me to sing a country music song and I was never really a country music fan so I didn't know what to sing but I grew up listening to Bonnie Raitt so I knew that was perfect."

Ethan shared some on-stage mishaps. "I was climbing down from the big ladder wall at the end of the show before "Best Day Ever" and I look at my hand and I'm covered in blood...I ended up bandaging my hand...and singing "Best Day Ever" which is one of the most aerobic songs in the show. It was crazy... At the end of our Chicago try-outs, there was a sequence in it that didn't make it to Broadway where Kelvin Moon Lo and Jason Michael Snow were carrying a ladder and they were swinging it around the stage and I was ducking and it was missing me until one day we got a little too cocky and I duck and it's fine and we're walking around and I duck again and it's fine and then boom it just hits me in the face."

New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2pm and 8pm ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.





