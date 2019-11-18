Watch Eva Price on THEATER: ALL THE MOVING PARTS

Eva Price, one of Broadway's boldest and most dynamic young producers, is featured in this episode of "THEATER: All the Moving Parts," hosted by Patrick Pacheco. Price has produced some of Broadway's most provocative fare, including "Jagged Little Pill," "Tina," "Dear Evan Hanson," and the revivals of "Oklahoma!" and "Angels in America."

In the program featuring her personal photos and footage from many Broadway shows, Price talks about her multi-layered producing role,"it's a combination of psychologist, coach, superintendent, mother, that's a lot". What's key to her success in so many edgy productions? Her answer: "I live for friction! I think some of the best ideas and the best moves comes from friction". She also talks with Pacheco about how she developed "Jagged Little Pill" on Broadway with singer/writer Alanis Morrisette based upon her 1995 album by the same name. And how she put together the powerhouse creative team including Morissette, director Diane Paulus, writer Diablo Cody and Musical Director Tom Kitt.

Pacheco says, "Not since Harold Prince, in his early years, has there been a young producer who is more interested in producing challenging theater rather than a putative slam dunk. She describes her attraction to the 'purple elephant in the room' by which she means something that is singular and surprising and' 'like nothing you've ever seen.'"

"THEATER: All the Moving Parts" is a new CUNY-TV show, featuring in-depth interviews with top theater artists including playwright Theresa Rebeck, musical director Casey Nicholaw, intimacy director Claire Warden and choreographer Sergio Trujillo. Of Pacheco, Rebeck said, "I felt like I was being interviewed by someone who knows me better than I know myself."

Watch the interview here:





