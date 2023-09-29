Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 29th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 29, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Review Roundup: MELISSA ETHERIDGE- MY WINDOW Opens On Broadway!

Rock icon Melissa Etheridge celebrates opening night of her new one-woman show Melissa Ethridge: My Window tonight! Read the reviews!

Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed

Get a first look at the cast ahead of the first performance of the Stephen Sondheim's final musical on stage at The Shed’s Griffin Theater.

BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Premiere Cast

Broadway In Chicago has announced complete casting for BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre! Find out who will bring Betty to the stage here! (more...)

Will Swenson to Play Final Performance in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL in October

Will Swenson has announced his final performance as ‘Neil Diamond – Then’ in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical (more...)

Ryan McCartan Will Lead Off-Broadway Premiere of LONE STAR This Fall

Ryan McCartan will star in the upcoming off-Broadway premiere of James McLure’s dark comedy Lone Star. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!. (more...)

Ian McKellen Speaks Out Against Use of Trigger Warnings in FRANK AND PERCY

Ian McKellen has once again spoken out about his dislike for trigger warnings being posted outside of theatres. Find out what he had to say here!. (more...)

Thomas Schumacher Will Take on New Role as Disney Theatrical's Chief Creative Officer

Thomas Schumacher will step down as President & Producer of Disney Theatrical Productions to take on a new role as the Chief Creative Officer.. (more...)

13 GOING ON 30 THE MUSICAL to Have World Premiere Workshop Next Month in London

The world premiere of new musical 13 GOING ON 30 THE MUSICAL, written by the writers of the hit film of the same name, Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa, will be holding a two week workshop hosted at Battersea Arts Centre. Learn more about the new musical here!. (more...)

Video: Watch Ariana DeBose, Sam Rockwell & More in ARGYLLE Trailer

The new trailer for Argylle has been released, featuring Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, and Catherine O’Hara, Henry Cavill John Cena, Sofia Boutella, and the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. Watch the new video trailer now!. (more...)

Video: Watch Betty Who & HADESTOWN Cast Perform 'Livin' It Up on Top' on the TODAY SHOW

See Betty Who, Solea Pfeiffer, Lillias White, Reeve Carney, Phillip Boykin, and the cast of Hadestown appeared perform 'Livin' It Up on Top' on The TODAY Show! (more...)

Video: Watch Arielle Jacobs & HERE LIES LOVE Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Watch as Arielle Jacobs, Jose Llana, and the cast of Here Lies Love perform the title song and 'Eleven Days' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA (more...)

Zachary Levi

Zachary Levi has proven himself to be a triple threat - he is an accomplished actor, singer, and dancer which was displayed with his Tony- nominated performance for Best Leading Actor in a Musical in the critically-praised Broadway production, She Loves Me. Levi currently can be seen toplining David F. Sandberg's blockbuster superhero film, Shazam! from Warner Bros. Pictures/ New Line Cinema. Additional previous film credits include Thor: The Dark World; Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel; and Tangled. The song I See the Light, written for Tangled (performed by Levi and Mandy Moore) was nominated that year for an Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Original Song. The pair performed the duet at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards ceremony. I See the Light also won the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 54th Grammy Awards. Levi is best known for his fan favorite performance as Chuck Bartowski in the hit NBC series, Chuck. Other previous TV credits include: the Netflix mini-series Alias Grace and Heroes Reborn.

