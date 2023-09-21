Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 21st, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 21, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 21, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, September 20 - 20 Seconds opens at Pershing Square Signature Center.
Up on the Marquee: THE NOTEBOOK
Emmy and Grammy-Winning Adam Blackstone Joins THE WIZ Creative Team
Full Cast Set For STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
By: BroadwayWorld TV
BroadwayWorld has your first look inside the NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert hosted by Jelani Remy and featured Lorna Courtney, Lesli Margherita, L. Steven Taylor and more!
Listen: Hear Steve Martin Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman, & Scott Wittman
by Michael Major
The star-studded Only Murders in the Building Deluxe Soundtrack will be released on October 4th. Hear the star-studded first single!
Kennedy Kanagawa Joins TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
by Stephi Wild
Kennedy Kanagawa and Ellie Wang will play the leading roles in Tiananmen: A New Musical, opening at The Phoenix Theatre Company. Kanagawa will be replacing Zachary Piser who chose not to continue on with the musical for personal reasons. (more...)
October 30 Officially Declared National WICKED Day
by Chloe Rabinowitz
October 30 will officially become National WICKED Day, in honor of the hit Broadway musical’s debut at the Gershwin Theatre on October 30, 2003.. (more...)
WICKED Milkshake Available at Hershey's Chocolate World in Honor of the Musical's 20th Anniversary
by Stephi Wild
In celebration of Wicked’s 20th anniversary, Hershey’s Chocolate World in Times Square is offering a limited-edition Wicked Milkshake, which consists of a perfect blend of mint and dark chocolate. Find out how and when you can grab one for yourself here!. (more...)
Second Stage Founder Carole Rothman Will Depart After 45 Years
by Nicole Rosky
Carole Rothman, the founder of Second Stage, the prestigious theater company that has launched the careers of some of the greatest American playwrights over the past 45 years, is leaving the company. . (more...)
Video: Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Trailer
by Michael Major
The new trailer for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has been released, starring West Side Story's Rachel Zegler. She reunites with her West Side Story co-star Josh Andrés Rivera in the film, also starring Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis. (more...)
Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella's Broadway credits include Come From Away (Tony Nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical), If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, Urban Cowboy(Outer Critics Circle Award nomination). Off-Broadway: Beebo Brinker, Lucky Guy, Slut, Closer Than Ever. Regional: Annie Get Your Gun (Pittsburgh CLO); Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus); Side Show(Kennedy Center). TV: The Code, Feed The Beast, Elementary, All My Children, The Good Wife, Rescue Me. Film: Uncertainty (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). MFA Acting, UC Irvine.
Other birthdays on this day include:
Tatiana Maslany
Brad Oscar
Lauren Patten
Marc Kudisch
