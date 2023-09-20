Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert

A bevy of Broadway’s brightest stars joined forces earlier this week for NextGen Spotlight, a concert directed and hosted by actor Jelani Remy (Back to the Future) for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ NextGen Advocates. The performance shined a spotlight on the next generation of talent for one-night-only at Chelsea Table + Stage.

NextGen Spotlight was presented by the NextGen Advocates, the executive committee of Broadway Cares’ young professional group the NextGen Network.

"What's important about tonight is that this is the genesis of where all of our support comes from," explained BC/EFA Executive Director Tom Viola. "It's young artists who realize that they can also be activists and advocates. By reaching out beyond themselves, they in fact enrich the very creativity that makes them outstanding in their work,"

The lineup included: Jimmy Award winner Kendall Becerra, Lorna Courtney (& Juliet), Max Crumm (Grease), The Backstage Blonde Teale Dvornik, Vidushi Goyal (In the Trenches), Kolton Krause (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’), Lesli Margherita (Matilda The Musical), JJ Niemann (Back to the Future: The Musical), Gabi Stapula (Back to the Future: The Musical) and L. Steven Taylor (The Lion King).

Watch highlights from the big night below!