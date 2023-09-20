Listen: Hear Steve Martin Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman, & Scott Wittman

The star-studded Only Murders in the Building Deluxe Soundtrack will be released on October 4th.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 2 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 3 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene

Listen: Hear Steve Martin Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman, & Scott Wittman

Last night’s episode of the hit Hulu comedy series “Only Murders in the Building” saw Steve Martin perform “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?” - a new song written specifically for the show by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

“Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?” is now streaming on all DSPs. Listen on Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify.

Listen to the original score by Siddhartha Khosla on Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify.

“Writing a patter song where Steve Martin accuses baby triplets of murder was certainly never on our 2023 bingo card,” says Pasek & Paul. “Getting to create a big number for such a comedic and musical hero of ours—alongside our wickedly brilliant friends Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman—turned out to be a bonkers and beautiful dream come true. Steve’s commitment to this song, full of tongue twists and absurd alliteration, was a total joy to behold and a wonderful collaboration we will never forget.”

When asked for a quote Wittman and Shaiman delivered it in lyrical form:
“Which Of The Broadway Writers Wrote It? / Who Of The Four Had The Wherewithal? / Was Is Marc & Scott / Placing Rhymes In Each Slot? / Or Did All Alliteration Come From Pasek & Paul? / Which Of The Broadway Writers Wrote It? / Four On A Page Seemed A Lot At First / But We Laughed And We Sang / Till The Set Bell Rang / Then Steve Martin Sang It Sweet / For The Masses Who Can Tweet And Quote It / The Answer Is All Of The Big Four Broadway Writers Wrote It!”

Steve Martin’s rendition of “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?” follows the release of the Meryl Streep / Ashley Park duet, “Look for the Light” and the recently released original score by 6 time Emmy nominee Siddhartha Khosla.

On creating the score, Khosla said, “The musical score for “Only Murders in the Building” is built around several themes for our characters-feelings of love, loss, loneliness, and companionship. For this new season, I composed new themes for our new characters, one of which is a theme for Loretta (Meryl Streep). I had extensive conversations with showrunner John Hoffman and our editors about the musical needs of each scene, then I’d create the score, and record it with our amazing live orchestral ensemble with our incredible players.”

Both songs and the original season 3 score appear on the star-studded Only Murders in the Building Deluxe Soundtrack, which will be released on October 4th.

The deluxe album also features performances by Martin Short, Paul Rudd, and Jason Veasey. It includes four original songs written by Pasek & Paul, Sara Bareilles, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, and Michael R. Jackson, two bonus tracks, and an original score by Siddhartha Khosla.

Only Murders in the Building Deluxe Soundtrack Track List:

1.      “Look for the Light” – performed by Meryl Streep, Ashley Park
(Written by Sara Bareilles, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul)

2.      “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?” – performed by Steve Martin
(Written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman)

3.      “Creatures of the Night” – performed by Martin Short
(Written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul)

4.      “For the Sake of a Child” (Ben Version) – performed by Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd
 (Written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Michael R. Jackson)

5.      “For the Sake of a Child” (Oliver Version) – performed by Meryl Streep, Martin Short
(Written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Michael R. Jackson)

6.      “Love’s Old Sweet Song” – performed by Jason Veasey
(Written by James Lynam Molloy and Graham Clifton Bingham)

7.      “Meet Me Tonight in Dreamland” – performed by Jason Veasey
(Written by Leo Friedman and Beth Slater Whitson)

Season three of “Only Murders in the Building” finds Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!

Music plays an important role in this season of the series, which will feature original songs from Pasek & Paul, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman and Michael R. Jackson and an original score by Siddhartha Khosla.

About “Only Murders in the Building”

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. “Only Murders in the Building” follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years.

Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late. 



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Kennedy Kanagawa Will Lead TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Photo
Kennedy Kanagawa Will Lead TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix

 Kennedy Kanagawa and Ellie Wang will play the leading roles in Tiananmen: A New Musical, opening at The Phoenix Theatre Company. Kanagawa will be replacing Zachary Piser who chose not to continue on with the musical for personal reasons. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

2
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Releases New Block of Tickets on Broadway Photo
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Releases New Block of Tickets on Broadway

A new block of tickets is now on sale for the Tony Award®-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical for performances through Sunday, September 1, 2024 at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Find out how to get tickets for the new performances here!

3
Full Cast Set For STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Photo
Full Cast Set For STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

With rehearsals now underway, the full cast has been announced for the world premiere of Stranger Things: The First Shadow by Kate Trefry, that brings the world of Stranger Things to life in a completely new way - live on stage. Find out who is starring in the show here!

4
Review Roundup: English-Language REBECCA Premieres at Charing Cross Theatre Photo
Review Roundup: English-Language REBECCA Premieres at Charing Cross Theatre

Richard Carson, Lauren Jones and Kara Lane head the cast for the much anticipated English language premiere of the critically acclaimed musical Rebecca. Check out what the critic are saying about the new musical.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE ANNE FRANK GIFT SHOP to Run at the Monica Film Center Followed by Engagement at the Milky Way RestaurantTHE ANNE FRANK GIFT SHOP to Run at the Monica Film Center Followed by Engagement at the Milky Way Restaurant
Tyler Childers' 2024 Tour Sells Out Instantly; Including Back-To-Back Nights at New York's Madison Square GardenTyler Childers' 2024 Tour Sells Out Instantly; Including Back-To-Back Nights at New York's Madison Square Garden
DARK WINDS Renewed For Season Three On AMC And AMC+DARK WINDS Renewed For Season Three On AMC And AMC+
Chappell Roan Adds New Dates to 'The Midwest Princess Tour'; Opening For Olivia Rodrigo on 'GUTS' TourChappell Roan Adds New Dates to 'The Midwest Princess Tour'; Opening For Olivia Rodrigo on 'GUTS' Tour

Videos

Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer Video
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
THE LION KING

Recommended For You