Listen: Hear Steve Martin Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman, & Scott Wittman

Last night’s episode of the hit Hulu comedy series “Only Murders in the Building” saw Steve Martin perform “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?” - a new song written specifically for the show by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

“Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?” is now streaming on all DSPs. Listen on Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify.

Listen to the original score by Siddhartha Khosla on Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify.

“Writing a patter song where Steve Martin accuses baby triplets of murder was certainly never on our 2023 bingo card,” says Pasek & Paul. “Getting to create a big number for such a comedic and musical hero of ours—alongside our wickedly brilliant friends Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman—turned out to be a bonkers and beautiful dream come true. Steve’s commitment to this song, full of tongue twists and absurd alliteration, was a total joy to behold and a wonderful collaboration we will never forget.”

When asked for a quote Wittman and Shaiman delivered it in lyrical form:

“Which Of The Broadway Writers Wrote It? / Who Of The Four Had The Wherewithal? / Was Is Marc & Scott / Placing Rhymes In Each Slot? / Or Did All Alliteration Come From Pasek & Paul? / Which Of The Broadway Writers Wrote It? / Four On A Page Seemed A Lot At First / But We Laughed And We Sang / Till The Set Bell Rang / Then Steve Martin Sang It Sweet / For The Masses Who Can Tweet And Quote It / The Answer Is All Of The Big Four Broadway Writers Wrote It!”

Steve Martin’s rendition of “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?” follows the release of the Meryl Streep / Ashley Park duet, “Look for the Light” and the recently released original score by 6 time Emmy nominee Siddhartha Khosla.

On creating the score, Khosla said, “The musical score for “Only Murders in the Building” is built around several themes for our characters-feelings of love, loss, loneliness, and companionship. For this new season, I composed new themes for our new characters, one of which is a theme for Loretta (Meryl Streep). I had extensive conversations with showrunner John Hoffman and our editors about the musical needs of each scene, then I’d create the score, and record it with our amazing live orchestral ensemble with our incredible players.”

Both songs and the original season 3 score appear on the star-studded Only Murders in the Building Deluxe Soundtrack, which will be released on October 4th.

The deluxe album also features performances by Martin Short, Paul Rudd, and Jason Veasey. It includes four original songs written by Pasek & Paul, Sara Bareilles, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, and Michael R. Jackson, two bonus tracks, and an original score by Siddhartha Khosla.

Only Murders in the Building Deluxe Soundtrack Track List:

1. “Look for the Light” – performed by Meryl Streep, Ashley Park

(Written by Sara Bareilles, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul)

2. “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?” – performed by Steve Martin

(Written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman)

3. “Creatures of the Night” – performed by Martin Short

(Written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul)

4. “For the Sake of a Child” (Ben Version) – performed by Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd

(Written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Michael R. Jackson)

5. “For the Sake of a Child” (Oliver Version) – performed by Meryl Streep, Martin Short

(Written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Michael R. Jackson)

6. “Love’s Old Sweet Song” – performed by Jason Veasey

(Written by James Lynam Molloy and Graham Clifton Bingham)

7. “Meet Me Tonight in Dreamland” – performed by Jason Veasey

(Written by Leo Friedman and Beth Slater Whitson)

Season three of “Only Murders in the Building” finds Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!

Music plays an important role in this season of the series, which will feature original songs from Pasek & Paul, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman and Michael R. Jackson and an original score by Siddhartha Khosla.

About “Only Murders in the Building”

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. “Only Murders in the Building” follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years.

Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.