WICKED Milkshake Available at Hershey's Chocolate World in Honor of the Musical's 20th Anniversary

In celebration of Wicked’s 20th anniversary, Hershey’s Chocolate World in Times Square is offering a limited-edition Wicked Milkshake, which consists of a perfect blend of mint and dark chocolate.

The treats will only be available now through October, so head down to Times Square today to grab one.

This is not the first time Wicked partnered with Hershey's Chocolate World for an anniversary event! Last year, for the musical's 19th anniversary, Hershey's Chocolate World also offered a limited-edition Wicked milkshake, as well as the opportunity to create a customized Wicked Sweet Personalization Chocolate Bar.

Stay tuned to BroadwayWorld for more Wicked 20th anniversary events coming soon!

About Wicked

Wicked is a musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman. It is based on the 1995 Gregory Maguire novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, in turn based on L. Frank Baum's 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and its 1939 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film adaptation.

The show is told from the perspective of the witches of the Land of Oz. Its plot begins before and continues after Dorothy Gale arrives in Oz from Kansas. Wicked tells the story of two unlikely friends, Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West) and Galinda (later Glinda the Good Witch), whose relationship struggles through their opposing personalities and viewpoints, same love interest, reactions to the Wizard's corrupt government, and, ultimately, Elphaba's fall from grace.

Produced by Universal Stage Productions, in coalition with Marc Platt, Jon B. Platt, and David Stone, with direction by Joe Mantello and choreography by Wayne Cilento, the original production of Wicked premiered on Broadway at the Gershwin Theatre in October 2003, after completing pre-Broadway tryouts at San Francisco's Curran Theatre in May and June of that year. Its original stars included Idina Menzel as Elphaba, Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda, and Joel Grey as the Wizard. The original Broadway production won three Tony Awards and seven Drama Desk Awards, while its original cast album received a Grammy Award. On April 11, 2023, with its 7,486th performance, it surpassed Cats to become Broadway's fourth-longest running show. A typical performance of the show takes about two hours and 30 minutes, including an intermission.

The success of the Broadway production has spawned many productions worldwide, including a long-running West End production. Wicked has broken box-office records around the world, holding weekly-gross-takings records in Los Angeles, Chicago, St. Louis, and London. In the week ending January 2, 2011, the London, Broadway, and both North American touring productions simultaneously broke their respective records for the highest weekly gross. In the final week of 2013, the Broadway production broke this record again, earning $3.2 million. In 2016, Wicked surpassed $1 billion in total Broadway revenue, joining The Phantom of the Opera and The Lion King as the only Broadway shows to do so. In 2017, Wicked surpassed The Phantom of the Opera as Broadway's second-highest grossing musical, trailing only The Lion King. Wicked had performed in 16 different countries and is still going strong.

A two-part film adaptation, directed by Jon M. Chu starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero is currently in the works. The first part is set for release on November 27, 2024, with the second part to follow a year later on November 26, 2025.