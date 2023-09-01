Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 1st, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 1, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, September 3 - Funny Girl & Once Upon A One More Time Close on Broadway

Video: How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art

By: BroadwayWorldTV

Wonderland Dreams by Alexa Meade is an interactive art exhibit that has welcomed more than 100,000 guests since its opening in October 2022. See Alexa transform BWW correspondent Richard Ridge.

SOME LIKE IT HOT On Broadway- A Complete Guide

By: Sidney Paterra

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Some Like It Hot on Broadway.

Photos: Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells Get Ready for GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

by Bruce Glikas

In just weeks, Gutenberg! The Musical! arrives on Broadway! Stars Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells just met the press and you can check out pics from the big day here!. (more...)

Idina Menzel and Sister Cara Mentzel Will Release New Book 'Proud Mouse' and Embark on Book Tour

by Stephi Wild

Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel and her sister, Cara Mentzel, have written a new book! 'Proude Mouse', a sequel to 'Loud Mouse', will be released on September 12. (more...)

Could DEATH BECOMES HER Be Headed To Chicago?

by Rialto Chatter

Wondering if Death Becomes Her will be gracing the Chicago stage? Get the latest details on the new musical comedy, based on the 1992 Universal Pictures film written by Martin Donovan and David Koepp.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/27/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/27/2023.. (more...)

Carolee Carmello

A three-time Tony Award nominee, Ms. Carmello was most recently seen on Broadway the iconic Stepmother in Bad Cinderella, her 16th Broadway show! Broadway audiences have seen her perform as John Dickinson in the Roundabout revival of 1776; as Mae Tuck in Tuck Everlasting; Mrs. du Maurier in Finding Neverland (Drama Desk nomination); Aimee Semple McPherson in Scandalous (Tony & Drama Desk nominations); Mother Superior in Sister Act; Alice Beineke in The Addams Family (Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle nominations); Donna in Mamma Mia!; Gabrielle in Lestat (Tony & Drama Desk nominations); Ms. Pennywise in Urinetown; Kate in Kiss Me, Kate; Marguerite in The Scarlet Pimpernel; Lucille Frank in Parade (Tony nomination & Drama Desk Award); Abigail Adams in 1776 (in the 1997 revival); Cordelia in Falsettos; and as Oolie in City of Angels.



Ms. Carmello’s Off-Broadway credits include John and Jen, Das Barbecü, I Can Get It for You Wholesale, Hello Again (Obie Award), A Class Act, The Vagina Monologues, Elegies, and Mrs. Lovett in the critically acclaimed Sweeney Todd at the Barrow Street Theatre. Her screen credits include “Dopesick,” “Evil,” “The Deuce,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Good Fight,” “Madam Secretary,” “Smash,” “Law and Order: SVU,” “Frasier,” “Ed,” “Indoor Boys” (Indie Series Award), and “Remember W.E.N.N.” (SAG Award nomination). She recently toured the U.S. as Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly!, and her concert appearances have taken her across America and Europe, including engagements at Lincoln Center, Town Hall, and Carnegie Hall.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Lily Tomlin

Gloria Estefan

Jay Armstrong Johnson

