Idina Menzel and Sister Cara Mentzel Will Release New Book 'Proud Mouse' and Embark on Book Tour

The duo will hit the road on a book tour across the USA in September.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023
2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as 'Eurydice' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as ‘Eurydice’ in HADESTOWN
SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And B Photo 4 SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And Beyond

Idina Menzel and Sister Cara Mentzel Will Release New Book 'Proud Mouse' and Embark on Book Tour

Idina Menzel and her sister, Cara Mentzel, have written a new book! 'Proude Mouse', a sequel to 'Loud Mouse', will be released on September 12.

The duo will also hit the road on a book tour across the USA in September, doing readings and signings, which will also include "a bit of singing" according to an email blast from Menzel.

Book Tour Dates

Sept 08 - Brookville, NY
Sept 10 - New York, NY
Sept 12 - Northvale, NJ
Sept 13 - Decatur, GA
Sept 15 - Downers Grove, IL
Sept 16 - The Colony, TX
Sept 17 - Los Angeles, CA

Click each link above to RSVP.

The book is available to preoder here.

About Proud Mouse

Frozen’s Elsa and Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel, along with acclaimed writer and teacher Cara Mentzel, present a lyrical picture book about a proud sister learning to find her own way.

Cara Lee is a proud mouse. She is proud of her big sister Dee. She is proud of her specially decorated journal. And now she’s proud to become what she’s always wanted to be: a student. But her first day of school is different than she imagined. Everyone keeps comparing her to Dee. But who is Cara Lee? When you have a big sister with such a LOUD talent, how can you find room to shine in your own way?

Complete with gorgeous illustrations and filled with humor and heart, Proud Mouse is a clever tale about celebrating the things that make you YOU and having the confidence to stand loud and proud.

Idina Menzel and Sister Cara Mentzel Will Release New Book 'Proud Mouse' and Embark on Book Tour



RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: Public Works’ THE TEMPEST at the Delacorte Theater Photo
Review Roundup: Public Works’ THE TEMPEST at the Delacorte Theater

Public Works’ The Tempest is running at The Delacorte Theater through Sunday, September 3 as part of Free Shakespeare in the Park. Read the reviews for The Tempest here.

2
J. Harrison Ghee Out of SOME LIKE IT HOT for At Least 6 Weeks Photo
J. Harrison Ghee Out of SOME LIKE IT HOT for At Least 6 Weeks

J. Harrison Ghee, the talented star of 'Some Like It Hot,' will be taking a temporary leave from the show to undergo surgery. Find out which performances will be affected and how long Ghee is expected to be away from the production. Stay updated with the latest news on this medical leave and its impact on the 'Some Like It Hot' cast.

3
Tonya Pinkins, Kara Young & More to Join BACs ARTS IN ACTION FESTIVAL Photo
Tonya Pinkins, Kara Young & More to Join BAC's ARTS IN ACTION FESTIVAL

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at BAC's ARTS IN ACTION FESTIVAL, featuring acclaimed artists like Tonya Pinkins and Kara Young. Join in for a celebration of talent and creativity as these performers bring their artistry to the stage. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of an amazing arts festival.

4
Video: Get a First Look at the Canadian Production of SIX Photo
Video: Get a First Look at the Canadian Production of SIX

Get a first look at the highly anticipated Canadian production of SIX. Watch a preview video and see the talented cast bring this captivating musical to life in Toronto. Don't miss your chance to witness the magic of SIX on stage.

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 31st, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 31st, 2023
J. Harrison Ghee Out of SOME LIKE IT HOT for At Least 6 Weeks to Undergo SurgeryJ. Harrison Ghee Out of SOME LIKE IT HOT for At Least 6 Weeks to Undergo Surgery
Tonya Pinkins, Kara Young & More to Take Part in BAC's ARTS IN ACTION FESTIVALTonya Pinkins, Kara Young & More to Take Part in BAC's ARTS IN ACTION FESTIVAL
Video: Get a First Look at the Canadian Production of SIXVideo: Get a First Look at the Canadian Production of SIX

Videos

Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
WICKED
THE COTTAGE

Recommended For You