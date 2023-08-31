Idina Menzel and Sister Cara Mentzel Will Release New Book 'Proud Mouse' and Embark on Book Tour

The duo will hit the road on a book tour across the USA in September.
POPULAR
Idina Menzel and her sister, Cara Mentzel, have written a new book! 'Proude Mouse', a sequel to 'Loud Mouse', will be released on September 12.
The duo will also hit the road on a book tour across the USA in September, doing readings and signings, which will also include "a bit of singing" according to an email blast from Menzel.
Sept 08 - Brookville, NY
Sept 10 - New York, NY
Sept 12 - Northvale, NJ
Sept 13 - Decatur, GA
Sept 15 - Downers Grove, IL
Sept 16 - The Colony, TX
Sept 17 - Los Angeles, CA
Click each link above to RSVP.
The book is available to preoder here.
Frozen’s Elsa and Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel, along with acclaimed writer and teacher Cara Mentzel, present a lyrical picture book about a proud sister learning to find her own way.
Cara Lee is a proud mouse. She is proud of her big sister Dee. She is proud of her specially decorated journal. And now she’s proud to become what she’s always wanted to be: a student. But her first day of school is different than she imagined. Everyone keeps comparing her to Dee. But who is Cara Lee? When you have a big sister with such a LOUD talent, how can you find room to shine in your own way?
Complete with gorgeous illustrations and filled with humor and heart, Proud Mouse is a clever tale about celebrating the things that make you YOU and having the confidence to stand loud and proud.
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You