Idina Menzel and Sister Cara Mentzel Will Release New Book 'Proud Mouse' and Embark on Book Tour

Idina Menzel and her sister, Cara Mentzel, have written a new book! 'Proude Mouse', a sequel to 'Loud Mouse', will be released on September 12.

The duo will also hit the road on a book tour across the USA in September, doing readings and signings, which will also include "a bit of singing" according to an email blast from Menzel.

Book Tour Dates

Sept 08 - Brookville, NY

Sept 10 - New York, NY

Sept 12 - Northvale, NJ

Sept 13 - Decatur, GA

Sept 15 - Downers Grove, IL

Sept 16 - The Colony, TX

Sept 17 - Los Angeles, CA

The book is available to preoder here.

About Proud Mouse

Frozen’s Elsa and Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel, along with acclaimed writer and teacher Cara Mentzel, present a lyrical picture book about a proud sister learning to find her own way.

Cara Lee is a proud mouse. She is proud of her big sister Dee. She is proud of her specially decorated journal. And now she’s proud to become what she’s always wanted to be: a student. But her first day of school is different than she imagined. Everyone keeps comparing her to Dee. But who is Cara Lee? When you have a big sister with such a LOUD talent, how can you find room to shine in your own way?

Complete with gorgeous illustrations and filled with humor and heart, Proud Mouse is a clever tale about celebrating the things that make you YOU and having the confidence to stand loud and proud.