Video: How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art

Wonderland Dreams is open through September 10, 2023 at 529 5th Ave.

Ever wonder what you'd look like as a two-dimensional painting? Well, wonder no more! Wonderland Dreams by Alexa Meade is an interactive art exhibit that has welcomed more than 100,000 guests since its opening in October 2022. Transported into a magical dreamscape, guests are enveloped by fantastical interconnected rooms – each its own masterful gallery – featuring dimension-bending art, blurring the lines between illusion and reality. Guests are provided with painted costumes and props, inviting them to become part of the art in this one-of-a-kind living exhibit.

Visitors become part of the art as they enter a whimsical world inspired by Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, the beloved classic tale by Lewis Carroll. Depth and scale dramatically shift from tiny houses to a larger-than-life Queen of Hearts Throne, and guests engage with interactive props from the Mad Hatter’s tea party to giant playing cards, color changing mushrooms and secret rose gardens.

Wonderland Dreams is hand-painted from floor-to-ceiling. The massive 26,000 sq. ft. venue showcases Meade's signature 3D painting style which makes the world appear to be a 2D picture on canvas.

Below, watch as Alexa paints BroadwayWorld's very own Richard Ridge and chats about giving Broadway stars like Amber Gray, Derek Klena, Drew Gehling, Gus Birney, and more a 2-D makeover!





