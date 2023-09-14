Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 14th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 14, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Friday, September 15, 2023 - Gutenberg! the Musical begins previews on Broadway

Sunday, September 17, 2023 - Swing State opens at Minetta Lane Theater

Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year

by Stephi Wild

Days of Wine and Roses is set to transfer to Broadway, starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!. (more...)

Video: Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives

By: Richard Ridge

Watch as 2023 Excellence in Theatre Education Award winner Jason Zembuch Young reflects on the honor he received at the 76th Annual Tony Awards!

HARMONY Cast and Creatives Will Celebrate Rosh Hashanah at the Barrymore Theatre Tomorrow

by Stephi Wild

Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman’s musical Harmony will welcome one and all to their new home, the Barrymore Theatre to ring in the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah. Learn more about the event here!. (more...)

Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene

by Michael Major

Theater Camp is coming to digital retailers with all-new exclusive bonus features! See an exclusive clip from a deleted scene in Theater Camp. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Andrew Keenan-Bolger and More in DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS at New World Stages

by Stephi Wild

All new photos have been released for Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen. The production is now playing at New World Stages. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Shereen Pimentel & More in EVITA at Shakespeare Theatre Company

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Shakespeare Theatre Company's 23/24 season is opening with EVITA. Get a first look at photos!. (more...)

ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Cast Album Will Be Released Friday

by Michael Major

The 12-track album will feature fan-favorite songs “Save The City” from the Disney+ series “Hawkeye” (written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman) and “Star Spangled Man” from the film “Captain America: The First Avenger” (written by Alan Menken and David Zippel). Find out what other songs will be included now!. (more...)

Meryl Streep Interested In MAMMA MIA! 3 Return

by Michael Major

Meryl Streep has joined the list of Mamma Mia! stars ready to return for a third film. Streep, who is currently showing off her musical skills in the third season of Only Murders in the Building, also threw out an idea to justify her return.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/10/23

See all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 9/10/2023. (more)

Video: Watch Highlights From THE 12 At Goodspeed Musicals

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The 12 explores a moment in one of the greatest stories of all time and will appear on the Goodspeed stage through October 29.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Far from skid row, I dream I'll go somewhere that's green." - Little Shop of Horrors