The album will be released this Friday, September 15.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Cast Album Will Be Released Friday

The cast recording for Rogers: the Musical, the one-act Marvel musical that played at Disneyland over the summer, will be released this Friday, September 15.

Billboard reveals that the 12-track album will feature fan-favorite songs “Save The City” from the Disney+ series “Hawkeye” (written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman) and “Star Spangled Man” from the film “Captain America: The First Avenger” (written by Alan Menken and David Zippel).

The album will also includes five songs with music by Grammy-winning composer Christopher Lennertz and lyrics by Jordan Peterson, Christopher Lennertz and Alex Karukas. Check out the tracklist below!

This new musical project came to life over the summer through the creativity of Disney Live Entertainment in partnership with book writer Hunter Bell, star and book writer of the Tony Award-nominated “[title of show]."

The musical tells the story of Steve Rogers – Captain America, joined by Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select members of the Avengers. The production drew inspiration from the fictional Broadway musical theater sequence featured in the first episode of the Disney+ series “Hawkeye.”

The album features the voices of Bella Hicks, Krystle Rose Simmons, Alex Karukas, Matthew P. Selby, Andrew Hubert, Luke Monday, Rachel Wirtz, Josey Montana McCoy, Jay Donnell, and more.

Rogers: The Musical Cast Recording Tracklist

“U.S. Opening Night,” Bella Hicks, Krystle Rose’ Simmons, Alex Karukas, Matthew P. Selby, Rogers: The Musical – Cast
“I Want You,” Josey Montana McCoy
“Star-Spangled Man,” Bella Hicks, Krystle Rose’ Simmons, Rogers: The Musical – Cast
“Just One Dance (Preprise 1),” Luke Monday, Rachel Wirtz
“Star-Spangled Man (Reprise)/Just One Dance (Preprise 2),” Luke Monday, Rachel Wirtz
“What You Missed,” Jay Donnell, Bella Hicks, Krystle Rose’ Simmons, Luke Monday
“Save the City,” Bella Hicks, Andrew Hubert, Luke Monday, Alex Karukas, Rogers: The Musical – Cast
“Save the City (Playoff),” Luke Monday, Rogers: The Musical – Cast
“End of the Line,” Luke Monday, Josey Montana McCoy
“Just One Dance,” Rachel Wirtz, Luke Monday
“Rogers: The Musical Finale/Save the City (Reprise),” Luke Monday, Rachel Wirtz, Josey Montana McCoy, Jay Donnell, Andrew Huber, Bella Hicks, Krystle Rose’ Simmons, Alex Karukas
“Rogers: The Musical (Playoff),” Christopher Lennertz, Alex Karukas

Watch the trailer for the Disneyland produciton of Rogers: the Musical here:



