Photos: First Look at Andrew Keenan-Bolger and More in DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS at New World Stages

The production is now playing through January 7. 

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 1 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List Photo 2 21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 3 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 4 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced

All new photos have been released for Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen. The production is now playing at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) through January 7. Opening night is September 18.

Directed by Gordon Greenberg, Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors features a company of fearless actors including Jordan Boatman (Medea at BAM, The Niceties), Arnie Burton (The 39 Steps, Peter and The Starcatcher), James Daly (Shaw Festival, Stratford Festival,  Hulu’s “Letterkenny”), Ellen Harvey (How To Succeed, Present Laughter) and Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Disney’s Newsies, Tuck Everlasting). The company understudies are Kaitlyn Boyer and Sean-Michael Wilkinson. 

Bram Stoker’s horror classic gets a riotous makeover in this lightning-fast comedic reimagining that celebrates goth, camp, sexuality, and the magic of live theatre. This 90-minute, gender-bending, quick-change romp features a pansexual GenZ Count Dracula in the midst of an existential crisis. When he sets his sights on the brilliant young earth scientist Lucy Westfeldt, he meets his match for the first time – as well as a slew of other colorful characters including vampire hunter Jean Van Helsing, insect connoisseur Percy Renfield and behavioral psychiatrist Wallace Westfeldt, whose British country estate doubles as a free-range mental asylum. With a cast of brilliant quick take comedians, this Dracula will make you scream... with laughter.

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors features Scenic and Puppet Design by Tijana Bjelajac, Costume Design by Tristan Raines, Lighting Design by Rob Denton, Original Music and Sound Design by Victoria Deiorio, and Wig and Hair Design by Ashley Rae Callahan. Casting is by JZ Casting. General Management is by Live Wire Theatrical. Production Management is by Intuitive Production Management, and Production Stage Management is by Morgan R. Holbrook. Dori Berinstein (The Prom) is Executive Producer.





Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Tony Danza, Nikki M. James, and More Join Jamie deRoy & Friends at Birdland Next Month Photo
Tony Danza, Nikki M. James, and More Join Jamie deRoy & Friends at Birdland Next Month

Jamie deRoy brings her acclaimed Jamie deRoy & friends cabaret show back to New York’s famed Birdland Jazz Club, Monday, October 23rd at 7:00 p.m.  Find out who the special guests are for the show, and get tickets here!

2
Brian Cox to Join BBC Maestros Online Platform Photo
Brian Cox to Join BBC Maestro's Online Platform

Globally renowned actor Brian Cox is the latest name set to join BBC Maestro’s online platform of world-class experts. His course, Acting, will shine a spotlight on how to deliver award-winning performances, capture — and hold — an audience’s collective attention, and embody a multitude of iconic characters.

3
New Book Beyond Ridiculous Chronicles Gay Theatre in the 80s in New York Photo
New Book 'Beyond Ridiculous' Chronicles Gay Theatre in the 80s in New York

The rise of the legendary, groundbreaking troupe THEATRE IN LIMBO – co-founded Off-Broadway by Charles Busch and Kenneth Elliott in the 1980's – is chronicled in the new book “BEYOND RIDICULOUS: Making Gay Theatre with Charles Busch in 1980s New York.' Learn more about the book and find out when you can purchase it here!

4
National Theatre Will Stream OTHELLO For Free in October Photo
National Theatre Will Stream OTHELLO For Free in October

To celebrate 60 years on stage, the National Theatre will present a special free screening of Shakespeare’s most enduring tragedy, Othello. Find out how you can stream the production for free here!

More Hot Stories For You

Review Roundup: INFINITE LIFE World Premiere Opens At Atlantic Theater CompanyReview Roundup: INFINITE LIFE World Premiere Opens At Atlantic Theater Company
Out Of The Box Theatrics Selected To Operate The Former New Ohio TheatreOut Of The Box Theatrics Selected To Operate The Former New Ohio Theatre
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Announces Rush Ticket Policy For Union MembersHERE LIES LOVE Announces Announces Rush Ticket Policy For Union Members
Photos: First Look At THE 12 At Goodspeed MusicalsPhotos: First Look At THE 12 At Goodspeed Musicals

Videos

Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE Video
Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You