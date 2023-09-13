Photos: First Look at Shereen Pimentel & More in EVITA at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Shakespeare Theatre Company's 23/24 season is opening with EVITA. Directed by Sammi Cannold and based on her New York City Center concert version of the play, this Evita takes a uniquely humanizing approach to the memory of Argentina's most infamous First Lady.

Get a first look at photos below!

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Tony Award-winning rock opera follows the adored and reviled Eva Perón's meteoric rise to First Lady of Argentina before her death at 33.

Shereen Pimentel leads the cast in the role of Eva Perón and is joined by Caesar Samayoa as Perón, Omar Lopez-Cepero as Che, and more. The production runs through October 15.