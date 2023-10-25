Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 25th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 25, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Oct. 25, 2023

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 25, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:

Sunday, October 29, 2023 - The Cottage closes on Broadway.

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour
by Joshua Wright
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the national tour of the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's and George Furth's Company! (more...)

Video: Tituss Burgess Is Back at Home on Broadway
by BroadwayWorld TV
After almost fifteen years away, Tituss Burgess is back home on Broadway where he belongs, and hopefully... he'll never go away again. Go behind the scenes of Moulin Rouge! as we chat with Tituss about his triumphant return to midtown!

Gaten Matarazzo Sets Final Performance Date in SWEENEY TODD
by Stephi Wild
Gaten Matarazzo, who is currently playing Toby in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd, has set his final performance date. (more...)

Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
by Review Roundups
Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, opened their production of the world premiere of The Great Gatsby, based on the iconic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Read the reviews! (more...

THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024
by Stephi Wild
The first-ever live stage adaptation of “The Hunger Games” will make its debut in London in Autumn 2024.. (more...)

Marissa Jaret Winokur Will Direct Industry Reading of THE RADIUM GIRLS, Starring Andy Karl, Orfeh, and More
by Stephi Wild
Two invite-only industry readings will be held for The Radium Girls: A Jaw-Dropping New Musical, directed by Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur and will be held at New 42 Studios. (more...)

Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then'
by Michael Major
Britney Spears revealed that she turned down a role in the Chicago movie musical in her new memoir. (more...

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/22/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 10/22/2023.. (more...

Video: Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon Perform 'Not Even The King' From Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN
by Stephi Wild
An all new video has been released featuring the song 'Not Even The King' from Hell's Kitchen, the new musical from Alicia Keys! Check out the video here!. (more...)

Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour
by BroadwayWorld TV
Get an exclusive look at the full cast of the PETER PAN National Tour. Meet the talented actors who will be bringing the beloved story of Peter Pan and Neverland to life on stage.. (more...)

Adam Pascal

Adam Pascal starred as the original Roger Davis in the Off Broadway, Broadway and London Productions of RENT, for which he received a Tony award nomination. He also reprised the role in the 2005 film adaptation. He originated the role of Radames in Broadway’s AIDA and he played the final Emcee in the Roundabout’s production of CABARET. Additional Broadway credits include Huey Calhoun in MEMPHIS, Billy Flynn in CHICAGO, Chad in DISASTER, William Shakespeare in SOMETHING ROTTEN and Edward Lewis in PRETTY WOMAN. He can also be seen and heard as Freddie Trumper in the Royal Albert Hall production of CHESS available on DVD, along side Josh Groban and Idina Menzel. Adam has also had success as a producer in bringing the off Broadway hit FULLY COMMITTED to the stage in early 2000. Adam can be seen on the screen as Theo in the smash hit SCHOOL OF ROCK. As Eddie in the cult classic SLC PUNK and as The Agent in horror director Darren Bousman’s musical thriller THE DEVIL”S CARNIVAL ALLELUIA. Adam just finished starring as Edward Lewis on the National tour of Broadway’s PRETTY WOMAN.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Barbara Cook
Jack Haley, Jr.  

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"I've got to be where my spirit can run free, got to find my corner of the sky."

- Pippin


Recommended For You