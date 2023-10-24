Video: Tituss Burgess Is Back at Home on Broadway

Tituss will play a limited engagement through Sunday, December 17.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

Moulin Rouge!
After almost fifteen years away, Tituss Burgess is back home on Broadway where he belongs, and hopefully... he'll never go away again. This time, he's bringing audiences to their feet as 'Harold Zidler' in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

"I had two weeks to learn this role," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It was difficult to get back in the groove of it, but performing every night... there's nothing like it. There's nothing like being at home and getting back to the root of why I came to theatre in the first place. This is my first love."

A veteran of the stage, Tituss Burgess made his Broadway debut as ‘Eddie’ in Good Vibrations and has played ‘Hal Miller’ in the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys, ’Nicely-Nicely Johnson’ in the 2009 revival of Guys and Dolls, and ’Sebastian’ in the original Broadway cast of The Little Mermaid. More recently, you've seen him as ’Titus Andromedon’ in the hit Netflix comedy series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and the second season of the Apple TV+ musical comedy “Schmigadoon!

"I am cognisant that people are here because people have found me in other places," he added "Now more than ever it's important to deliver the magic and transport people... that we can take a pause from the perils of the world that we live in."

Check out the full interview below!

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus






