THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024

The first-ever live stage adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ internationally acclaimed novel “The Hunger Games” and Lionsgate’s worldwide box office phenomenon THE HUNGER GAMES will make its debut in London in Autumn 2024.

The multi award-winning Conor McPherson has adapted the first book from Suzanne Collins’ epic series and the first film from Lionsgate’s iconic dystopian film franchise for this live theatrical production.

The production will be helmed by renowned director Matthew Dunster (2:22 - A Ghost Story, Hangmen, The Pillowman), with a world-class creative team who will bring the show to breathtaking life.

Suzanne Collins, best-selling author of “The Hunger Games” series, said: “I’m very excited to be collaborating with the amazing team of Conor McPherson and Matthew Dunster as they bring their dynamic and innovative interpretation of ‘The Hunger Games’ to the London stage.”

Conor McPherson said: "To receive Suzanne Collins’ blessing to adapt ‘The Hunger Games’ for the stage is both humbling and inspiring. She has created a classic story which continues to resonate now more than ever. In a world where the truth itself seems increasingly up for grabs, ‘The Hunger Games’ beautifully expresses values of resilience, self-reliance and independent moral inquiry for younger people especially. This is turbo charged storytelling of the highest order and I’m hugely excited to bring it to a new generation of theatre goers and to Suzanne Collins’ longstanding and devoted fans."

Jenefer Brown, EVP and Head of Global Products and Experiences at Lionsgate said: “The Hunger Games is one of the best book to movie adaptations of all time, inspiring audiences to think deeply about the world around them and the strength of the human spirit. We are honored to bring its powerful story, characters and world to the stage in this latest exciting chapter.”

Matthew Dunster said: “This might be the most exciting work call I’ve ever had. As soon as the producers said the title, I just said ‘Stop! I’m in’. I loved the Lionsgate film and the brutal and emotional power of this dystopian classic. My children had their heads in the books at the time (it’s definitely the ONLY work call of mine they’ve been excited about) so I stole them and I came to appreciate the beauty of Suzanne Collins’ storytelling. And then to add one of our greatest living playwrights, Conor McPherson, and experience him honouring the voice of Katniss Everdeen so rigorously has been a great privilege. This is theatre. It’s ‘The Hunger Games’ in the theatre. And with the world class team we have put together we aim to do something that is fully immersed in the novel and the film but is uniquely, thrillingly theatrical.”

Conor McPherson is amongst the world’s most revered playwrights. His plays include Girl from the North Country with Bob Dylan, (Old Vic, West End & Broadway), The Weir (Royal Court, West End & Broadway), The Seafarer (National Theatre & Broadway), Shining City (Royal Court & Broadway), The Night Alive (Donmar & Off Broadway), Port Authority (West End & Off Broadway), St Nicholas (Bush Theatre & Off Broadway), and This Lime Tree Bower (Bush Theatre & Off Broadway). His West End adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya for Sonia Friedman Productions was filmed for the BBC and broadcast by PBS in the United States. Awards and nominations for McPherson’s work include the Laurence Olivier Award, Evening Standard Award, London Critics’ Circle Award, New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award, New York Outer Critics Circle Award, George Devine Award, five Tony Award® nominations, four Irish Film and Television Academy Best Screenplay Awards and the South Bank Show Sky Arts Theatre Award.

Matthew Dunster is a theatre and film director and writer. He has directed or written over sixty shows, often with major national companies (including RSC, NT, Royal Court, Young Vic, Royal Exchange, Shakespeare’s Globe, The Bridge), as well as directing in the West End, on Broadway and internationally. He has been the Associate Director of The Young Vic and Shakespeare's Globe. Dunster has been nominated for three Olivier Awards, and his Broadway production of Hangmen was nominated for five Tony Awards®. His recent work includes Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman in the West End and the phenomenally successful 2:22 - A Ghost Story, also in the West End and now on a major tour of the UK.

Joining McPherson and Dunster on the creative team are Miriam Buether (set designer), Moi Tran (costume designer), Charlotte Broom (choreographer), Lucy Carter (lighting designer), Ian Dickinson for Autograph (sound designer), Tal Rosner (video designer), Kev McCurdy (fight director), John Maddox for Suspended Illusions (performer flying), Amy Ball (casting director), and Gary Beestone (production manager).

Based on the series of novels by Suzanne Collins, The Hunger Games has become one of the highest-grossing movie franchises of all time, having grossed nearly $3 billion in box office sales worldwide. Lionsgate’s latest installment of the film franchise, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, will debut in theatres around the world on November 17th, 2023.

In a dystopian future, The Hunger Games ignite a thrilling battle for survival, where 24 young tributes are pitted against each other in a deadly arena. Katniss Everdeen, a fearless and resourceful heroine, emerges as a symbol of rebellion as she fights not only for her life but for the hope of a nation oppressed by a ruthless Capitol. In a brand-new epic stage production, The Hunger Games is a gripping tale of courage, defiance, and the unbreakable human spirit.

The Hunger Games is produced by Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Oliver Royds for BOS Productions and Isobel David, by arrangement with Lionsgate.