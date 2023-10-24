Gaten Matarazzo Sets Final Performance Date in SWEENEY TODD

Gaten Matarazzo, who is currently playing Toby in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd, has set his final performance date. As shared on social media, Matarazzo will play his final show on November 5, 2023. A replacement for the role has yet to be announced.

As previously announced, the show's current stars, Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford, will play their final performance on Sunday January 14, 2024.

The production, currently on-sale through January 14, 2024, will extend its run into the spring of 2024. New casting for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street as well as extension dates and ticket on-sale information will be announced shortly.

Gaten Matarazzo has been seen on the New York stage this season in the Encores! production of Parade as “Frankie Epps” and in the final Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen as “Jared Kleinman.” Matarazzo is best known for starring as “Dustin Henderson” in the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things.” The show won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 2017 SAG Awards.

Gaten hails from New Jersey and started performing at the age of eight. A natural born performer, he began his career on Broadway starring in Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Benji) and Les Misérables (Gavroche), and he played “Jack” in the Hollywood Bowl revival of Into the Woods. Gaten can also be seen starring in the new film Honor Society on Paramount+.