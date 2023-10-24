Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 24th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 21, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet: Sunday, October 29, 2023 - The Cottage closes on Broadway.

Photos: First Look at the Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE at The Shed

by Stephi Wild

Production photos from the final Stephen Sondheim musical, Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Sondheim, have been released, ahead of its Opening Night at The Shed’s Griffin Theater. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Shed!

by Bruce Glikas

Go inside opening night of, Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Stephen Sondheim, at The Shed’s Griffin Theater!

Photos: Inside the Opening Night Party for the Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE at The Shed

by Bruce Glikas

See who dropped in to celebrate opening night of the final Sondheim musical, Here We Are, playing now at The Shed!

Video: HERE WE ARE, the Final Sondheim Musical, Celebrates Opening Night

by Opening Night

Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Stephen Sondheim, is now officially playing at The Shed’s Griffin Theater and BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the opening night festivities! Go inside opening night!

Photos: First Look at POTUS at Arena Stage

by Stephi Wild

All new photos have been released from POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

Elle Fanning Will Make Broadway Debut in Second Stage's APPROPRIATE

by Stephi Wild

Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award nominee Elle Fanning will make her Broadway debut in Second Stage's upcoming production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ APPROPRIATE, directed by Lila Neugebauer. (more...)

Broadway Cares' Red Buckets Fundraising Returns To Theaters

by Stephi Wild

Red Buckets in the hands of dedicated volunteers, actors and theater staffs will once again pop up in theater lobbies in New York City and across the country as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' eagerly anticipated tradition of in-theater fundraising. (more...)

Video: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Celebrates 1000 Performances

by BroadwayWorld TV

Little Shop of Horrors celebrated its 1000th performance at Bryant Park Grill. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we're taking you inside the festivities in this video!. (more...)

Raul Esparza

Raúl Esparza made his first big splash on the New York stage with his performance as Riff Raff in The Rocky Horror Show, for which he won a Theatre World award. He received Tony Award nominations for his work in Taboo, Company, The Homecoming and Speed the Plow. Raúl's numerous other credits include tick, tick...BOOM!, The Cradle Will Rock, and Seared Off-Broadway, as well as the City Center Encores! presentation of Anyone Can Whistle and the Kennedy Center Sondheim Festival productions of Merrily We Roll Along and Sunday in the Park With George. He is also well known to TV audiences for his series regular role of N.Y. Assistant District Attorney Rafael Barba in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Kevin Kline

Matthew Warchus

Moss Hart

F. Murray Abraham

