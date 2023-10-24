Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 24th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 24, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
It is October 21, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
This Week's Call Sheet:
Sunday, October 29, 2023 - The Cottage closes on Broadway.
Photos: First Look at the Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE at The Shed
Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Shed!
Photos: Inside the Opening Night Party for the Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE at The Shed
Video: HERE WE ARE, the Final Sondheim Musical, Celebrates Opening Night
by Opening Night
Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Stephen Sondheim, is now officially playing at The Shed’s Griffin Theater and BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the opening night festivities! Go inside opening night!
Photos: First Look at POTUS at Arena Stage
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released from POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
Elle Fanning Will Make Broadway Debut in Second Stage's APPROPRIATE
by Stephi Wild
Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award nominee Elle Fanning will make her Broadway debut in Second Stage's upcoming production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ APPROPRIATE, directed by Lila Neugebauer. (more...)
Broadway Cares' Red Buckets Fundraising Returns To Theaters
by Stephi Wild
Red Buckets in the hands of dedicated volunteers, actors and theater staffs will once again pop up in theater lobbies in New York City and across the country as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' eagerly anticipated tradition of in-theater fundraising. (more...)
Video: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Celebrates 1000 Performances
by BroadwayWorld TV
Little Shop of Horrors celebrated its 1000th performance at Bryant Park Grill. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we're taking you inside the festivities in this video!. (more...)
Raul Esparza
Raúl Esparza made his first big splash on the New York stage with his performance as Riff Raff in The Rocky Horror Show, for which he won a Theatre World award. He received Tony Award nominations for his work in Taboo, Company, The Homecoming and Speed the Plow. Raúl's numerous other credits include tick, tick...BOOM!, The Cradle Will Rock, and Seared Off-Broadway, as well as the City Center Encores! presentation of Anyone Can Whistle and the Kennedy Center Sondheim Festival productions of Merrily We Roll Along and Sunday in the Park With George. He is also well known to TV audiences for his series regular role of N.Y. Assistant District Attorney Rafael Barba in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Other birthdays on this date include:
Kevin Kline
Matthew Warchus
Moss Hart
F. Murray Abraham
