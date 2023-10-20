Elle Fanning Will Make Broadway Debut in Second Stage's APPROPRIATE

Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award nominee Elle Fanning will make her Broadway debut in Second Stage's upcoming production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate, directed by Lila Neugebauer.

Ms. Fanning joins the previously announced Natalie Gold, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Sarah Paulson and Corey Stoll. Additional casting will be forthcoming.

Part of Second Stage’s 45th Anniversary Season, Appropriate will begin previews Wednesday, November 29th and will officially open on Monday, December 18th at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater (240 West 44th street). This production marks Mr. Jacobs-Jenkins’ Broadway debut.

Two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon) and Drama Desk Award winner Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery, 2ST’s Mary Page Marlowe) invite you to one helluva reunion in the darkly comic American family drama, Appropriate.

It’s summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with the remains of his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they’ll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz, appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.

APPROPRIATE features scenic design by dots, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jane Cox, and sound design by Will Pickens and Bray Poor. Casting is by Jim Carnahan Casting.

Single tickets for Appropriate are available at 2ST.com or by calling 212-541-4516.

About Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning can currently be seen starring as Catherine the Great in Hulu’s hit television series “The Great.” She also executive produces this satirical take on Russia’s longest ruling female leader. For her performance, Fanning was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award, an Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, a Golden Globe Award, and Best Actress nominations from SAG and Critics Choice. The series was nominated for a Gotham Award for Breakthrough Series, a SAG ensemble Award and Best Comedy Series by Critics Choice.

She recently starred and executive produced “The Girl from Plainville,” a limited series for Hulu that was inspired by the true story of the controversial case of Michelle Carter (Fanning), who was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging the suicide of her then-boyfriend via texts and phone calls. The series was nominated for Critics’ Choice and TCA Awards for Best Limited Series and Fanning was nominated for a Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Mini-Series or Television Film.

In 2013, Fanning was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award and a British Independent Film Award for her performance in Sally Potter’s film Ginger & Rosa. The next year, she played Sleeping Beauty opposite Angelina Jolie in Disney’s Maleficent, which earned over $750M in worldwide box office. Other notable credits include Super 8, directed by JJ Abrams; Somewhere, directed by Sofia Coppola; The Neon Demon, directed by Nicolas Winding Refn; 20th Century Women, directed by Mike Mills; Live By Night, directed by Ben Affleck; The Beguiled, directed by Sofia Coppola; Teen Spirit, directed by Max Minghella; All the Bright Places in which she stars and produced; and The Roads Not Taken, directed by Sally Potter.

Ms. Fanning will next star in James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown, a biopic about Bob Dylan (to be played by Timothée Chalamet). Appropriate will be her Broadway debut.