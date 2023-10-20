Elle Fanning Will Make Broadway Debut in Second Stage's APPROPRIATE

Ms. Fanning joins the previously announced Natalie Gold, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Sarah Paulson and Corey  Stoll.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

Appropriate

Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award  nominee Elle Fanning will make her Broadway debut in Second Stage's upcoming production of Branden  Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate, directed by Lila Neugebauer.  

Ms. Fanning joins the previously announced Natalie Gold, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Sarah Paulson and Corey  Stoll. Additional casting will be forthcoming.

Part of Second Stage’s 45th Anniversary Season, Appropriate will begin previews Wednesday, November  29th and will officially open on Monday, December 18th at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater (240 West 44th street). This production marks Mr. Jacobs-Jenkins’ Broadway debut. 

Two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon) and Drama  Desk Award winner Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery, 2ST’s Mary Page Marlowe) invite you to one  helluva reunion in the darkly comic American family drama, Appropriate

It’s summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s  Arkansas home to deal with the remains of his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they’ll  spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother,  wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn  when their estranged brother, Franz, appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered  among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the  family is forced to face the ghosts of their past. 

APPROPRIATE features scenic design by dots, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jane Cox,  and sound design by Will Pickens and Bray Poor. Casting is by Jim Carnahan Casting.  

Single tickets for Appropriate are available at 2ST.com or by calling 212-541-4516. 

Season subscriptions are also on sale at 2ST.com including the world premiere of Jen Silverman’s SPAIN, directed by Tyne Rafaeli and starring Andrew Burnap and Marin Ireland and the world premiere of  MOTHER PLAY by Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel, directed by Tina Landau and starring Celia Keenan Bolger, Jessica Lange, and Jim Parsons. Subscribers also receive early access to a winter festival of plays  and readings by new American writers. 

For those 30 years of age and younger, Flip the Script 5 Show packages are now on sale for $150 as well  as a limited number of $30 single tickets at 2ST.com. 

About Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning can currently be seen starring as Catherine the Great in Hulu’s hit television series “The  Great.” She also executive produces this satirical take on Russia’s longest ruling female leader. For her  performance, Fanning was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award, an Emmy Award for Best Actress  in a Comedy Series, a Golden Globe Award, and Best Actress nominations from SAG and Critics Choice. The  series was nominated for a Gotham Award for Breakthrough Series, a SAG ensemble Award and Best  Comedy Series by Critics Choice. 

    

She recently starred and executive produced “The Girl from Plainville,” a limited series for Hulu that was  inspired by the true story of the controversial case of Michelle Carter (Fanning), who was convicted in  2017 of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging the suicide of her then-boyfriend via texts and phone  calls. The series was nominated for Critics’ Choice and TCA Awards for Best Limited Series and Fanning  was nominated for a Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Mini-Series or Television Film.  

    

In 2013, Fanning was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award and a British Independent Film Award for her  performance in Sally Potter’s film Ginger & Rosa. The next year, she played Sleeping Beauty opposite  Angelina Jolie in Disney’s Maleficent, which earned over $750M in worldwide box office. Other notable  credits include Super 8, directed by JJ Abrams; Somewhere, directed by Sofia Coppola; The Neon Demon,  directed by Nicolas Winding Refn; 20th Century Women, directed by Mike Mills; Live By Night, directed by  Ben Affleck; The Beguiled, directed by Sofia Coppola; Teen Spirit, directed by Max Minghella; All the Bright  Places in which she stars and produced; and The Roads Not Taken, directed by Sally Potter.  

Ms. Fanning will next star in James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown, a biopic about Bob Dylan (to be  played by Timothée Chalamet). Appropriate will be her Broadway debut. 





