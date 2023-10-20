Video: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Celebrates 1000 Performances

Little Shop of Horrors currently stars Corbin Bleu and Constance Wu.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

Earlier this week, Little Shop of Horrors celebrated its 1000th performance at Bryant Park Grill! Special guests included Jonathan Groff, Awkwafina, Skylar Astin, Lola Tung, Jenny Han, Alan Menken, Alyah Chanel Scott, Lori Tan Chinn, Bryce Pinkham, Brad Oscar, Joy Woods, Chris Olsen, Andrew Barth Feldman, Chike Okonkwo, and more.  BroadwayWorld wa sthere for the speical night and we're taking you inside the festivities in the video below!

Little Shop of Horrors currently stars Corbin Bleu and Constance Wu star alongside Tony-nominated Broadway veterans Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, The Heidi Chronicles, "Mercy Street") and Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, The Producers, Jekyll & Hyde) as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. and Mushnik, respectively, as well as Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, D'Kaylah Unique Whitley as Ronnette, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, as well as, Camryn Hampton, Najah Hetsberger, michael iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Teddy Yudain, Zakiya Baptiste, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, and Kevin Pariseau.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.






Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Celebrates 1000 Performances Photo
Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Celebrates 1000 Performances

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS marked a monumental achievement with its 1000th performance. See photos from the celebration below!

