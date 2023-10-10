Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 10, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Wednesday, October 11

The Refuge Plays opens at the Laura Pels Theater Thursday, October 12

Gutenberg! The Musical opens on Broadway Friday, October 13

I Need That begins previews on Broadway

Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows

by Bruce Glikas

Go inside the Merrily We Roll Along red-carpet Opening Night celebration! Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows here!. (more...)

Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night

by Opening Night

Merrily We Roll Along officially opens Tuesday, October 10, but the show held its red-carpet Opening Night celebration last night, Sunday, October 8. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and we're taking you inside the festivities!

Listen to Lea Salonga Sing 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' in OLD FRIENDS

by Nicole Rosky

Lea Salonga recently visited 'The Michael Ball Show' to chat about her new role in Old Friends. Listen to the interview and check out her performance of Gypsy's 'Everything's Coming Up Roses'.. (more...)

Photo: Check Out a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Poster With Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks & Taraji P. Henson

by Michael Major

A new poster for the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple has been revealed featuring Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, and Taraji P. Henson. Get a first look here. (more...)

Sarah Brightman to Star in SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia in 2024

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get ready for Sunset Boulevard, the Tony Award-winning musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, coming to Australia with Sarah Brightman. Find out where and when you can experience this iconic show in 2024.. (more...)

Sara Bareilles, Donna Murphy, Cecily Strong & More to Star in LOCKER ROOM TALK Industry Reading

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Madison Wells Live will present a private industry reading of Locker Room Talk, a new play by Meghan Kennedy, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 in New York City.. (more...)

Video: Watch Imelda Staunton In THE CROWN Final Season Teaser; Two-Part Season Will Premiere This Year

by Michael Major

The 6th season of THE CROWN will close out the genre-defining prestige royal saga that has been on screens since 2016. Watch the video teaser now!. (more...)

Victoria Clark

Victoria Clark can currently be seen on Broadway in her Tony-winning performance as the title character in Kimberly Akimbo the Musical. Victoria won the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance as Margaret Johnson in The Light in the Piazza. Additional Broadway credits include Sister Act (Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations), Cinderella (Tony and Outer Critics Circle nominations), The Snow Geese at Manhattan Theatre Club, Titanic, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (with Matthew Broderick), Urinetown, Cabaret, Guys and Dolls (Dir. Jerry Zaks), A Grand Night for Singing, and Sunday in the Park with George. She starred in the Encores! Productions of Follies, Juno, and Bye Bye Birdie. Off-Broadway, Ms. Clark earned a Drama Desk nomination for When The Rain Stops Falling, and starred in A Prayer for My Enemy, The Marriage of Bette and Boo, The Agony and the Agony, and Marathon Dancing. Ms. Clark starred as Sally Durant Plummer in Follies (Ahmanson Theatre, LA). Film: Harvest, The Happening, Tickling Leo, Main Street, Cradle Will Rock, and Archaeology of a Woman. Ms. Clark has performed with orchestras all over the country including the New York Philharmonic and the San Francisco Orchestra and enjoyed playing Carnegie Hall several times, as Katisha in The Mikado, Ma Joad in The Grapes of Wrath, and Not The Messiah with Eric Idle.

Other birthdays on this day include:

Ben Vereen

Gary Beach

Jodi Benson

Mario Lopez

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!